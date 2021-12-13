Ravens Notebook: Rookies Rashod Bateman Brandon Stephens Shine

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookies Rashod Bateman and Brandon Stephens had breakout games against the Browns.

Bateman had a career-high seven receptions and 103 receiving yards, including two grabs of at least 30 yards. It marked his first-career 100-yard performance and both of his 30-plus-yard grabs put the ball in the red zone, where Baltimore capitalized with a touchdown each time.

"I’m just continuing to get more comfortable as we play," Bateman said. "I’m just doing my job, continuing to make plays for the team. Hopefully, I can keep it up.”

Stephens finished with a team-high eight tackles (six solo) against the Browns. His 56 tackles (36 solo) on the season are the most by a Ravens’ rookie defensive back since Matt Elam (76) in 2013 and the fourth-most overall by a Ravens’ rookie defensive back in franchise history.

Capable Backup

Filling in for the injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter and did not return, backup Tyler Huntley completed 27-of-38 passes for a career-high 270 yards and his first-career touchdown (99.7 rating), while adding 45 rushing yards on 6 carries — also career highs.

Lockdown Defense

Baltimore’s defense pitched a second-half shutout for the third time this season and the 11th time under defensive coordinator Don Martindale since 2018. The 11 outings with zero points allowed in the second half since 2018 are tied with New England for the most in the NFL over that span.

Cornerback Anthony Averett posted two passes defended and his team-leading third interception of the season, returning the pick 21 yards to Cleveland’s 39-yard line. On the ensuing possession, kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 50-yard field goal to give Baltimore its first points of the game.

Running Attack Keep Producing

Running back Devonta Freeman rushed 13 times for 64 yards while adding five catches for eight yards, and finishing with 72 scrimmage yards.

Freeman has now eclipsed 50 scrimmage yards in six consecutive contests.

Following a career-long 36-yard catch and run by Bateman in the fourth quarter, Latavius Murray punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown, marking his 50th-career score — 48 rushing and 2 receiving.

Totaling 118 rushing yards, Baltimore has now rushed for 100 or more yards in 18 consecutive games against an AFC North opponent and in 19 consecutive December contests.

Baltimore has recorded 100 rushing yards and a rushing score in 35 games under offensive coordinator Greg Roman since 2019, marking the most such outings in the NFL over that span.