Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL.

In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks.

In five games played, outside linebacker Justin Houston has a team-high 6 sacks, which tied for the NFL's seventh most this season. After missing Weeks 4-6 with a groin injury, Houston has posted 4 sacks in Baltimore's past two games.

“Man, God is good man," Houston said. "I’m just happy he chose me to play through, man. I’m playing well, I feel young again. I'm blessed beyond measure. God is filling my heart with joy and he’s playing through me, and I’m just so happy to continue playing at this age.”

That pass rush will get even better with the newly acquired Roquan Smith, Tyus Bowser, and rookie David Ojabo in the lineup.

"I have a great deal of respect for this organization [and] the way they handle things," Smith said. "I’m excited, and I know they’re trying to get over the hump and win the big game. So, I feel like I can be one of the guys that can help with that, so I’m excited to be able to give everything I have to make that happen.”

Prime Time Success

The Ravens play at the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 34-16 in primetime matchups, producing a .680 winning percentage — second only to the Seattle Seahawks' .698 mark.

Of the Ravens' previous 18 Monday night games during the Harbaugh era, 14 have been on the road and Baltimore has gone 8-6.



The Ravens (5-3) sit atop the AFC North, with the Bengals sitting in second at 4-4.

New Orleans, which beat Las Vegas 24-0 in Week 8, is in third place in the NFC South. This matchup with the Ravens marks the Saints' sixth home game of 2022, where they're 2-3 so far.