Ravens Monday Morning Notebook

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is already has a plan for his offseason regimen, according to his quarterback coach Joshua Harris.

Jackson will focus on some of his mechanics, becoming more efficient throwing outside the hash marks and attempting deep passes downfield. The key for Jackson is staying in the same rhythm with all of his pass-catchers and hitting on those big plays downfield.

"We'll be working on footwork and getting the elbow through," Harris said on the Ravens podcast "Black in the NFL. "He loves it, the sidearm (throw). I don't love the sidearm. I'm not going to get too mad at it, but I do try to tell him, 'Hey, have it be a tool in your toolbox, but not the main tool,' so we'll have a discussion about that."

Harris has worked with Jackson extensively over the years and led his pro-day throwing drills preceding the 2018 NFL Draft. The two are working together again this offseason as the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic allow.

One year after being named NFL MVP, Jackson had another solid season. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 rating) over 15 games. Jackson also became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons.

Overall, Baltimore had the league's 32nd-ranked passing attack, averaging 171.2 yards per game.

Lamar just turned 24 on Jan. 7, so he's only going to get better moving forward, according to Harris.

"In this past season, there was adversity that wasn't there [in 2019]," Harris said. "The year he won the MVP, it was kind of like a fairy tale. This year there was some adversity, roadblocks, COVID, all kinds of other things. I was so proud of how he handled it and matured."

DeShon Elliott Earns Praise

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott took full advantage of his opportunity to be the starting free safety when Earl Thomas was released for conduct detrimental to the team.

Eliott was named Baltimore's most improved player this past season via Pro Football Focus.

Last season, Elliott finished with a career-high 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and four passed defended.

Orlando Brown Jr. Will Remain a Raven ... For Now.

There's been much speculation surrounding offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., who has reportedly been granted permission to seek a trade.

Brown Jr. successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley is expected to return to his position for the 2021 season.

Brown wants to stay on the blind side and caused a stir when he initially posted a message on Twitter that said, "I'm a LEFT tackle."

The Ravens have the entire offseason to find a remedy for the situation. However, look for trade talks to pick up as the NFL moves closer to the draft. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta would be ecstatic to add another first-round pick to compliment the team's 27th overall selection.

