The Ravens officially entered the next phase of their training camp that focuses on strength, conditioning and wallk-throughs for players that are medically-cleared to participate.

There was hope that center Matt Skura would be available, but he was officially placed on the physically unable to perform list this week. Skura suffered a knee injury in Week 12 last year against the Rams, but he passed his conditioning test last month. Baltimore is likely to be cautious with his return.

The Ravens do have other options at center with second-year player Patrick Mekhari, who took over the starting job when Skura was injured.

Coach John Harbaugh has also considered moving Bradley Bozeman from left guard to center, a position he played at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. Bozeman played every snap at left guard last season.

A pair of undrafted rookies — undrafted rookies Trystan Colon-Castillo and Sean Pollard — are also in the mix.

Report: Ravens sign veteran tight end Jerell Adams

The Ravens are reaching a deal with veteran tight end Jerrell Adams, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Baltimore is in the market for a third tight end after former first-round pick Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The Ravens needs to add depth behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, who are two of the best play-making tight ends in the NFL.

Adams, who has 24 catches for 214 yards with a touchdown in his three-year NFL career, could have an opportunity to compete for that spot.

The Ravens liked the potential of undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland but he will miss his rookie year after suffering a knee injury at Oregon.

Eli Wolf, another undrafted rookie from Georgia, is also expected to compete for a roster spot. Charles Scarff, who spent last season on Baltimore's practice squad, is also an option.