Ravens Notebook: Skura to start on PUP, team adds tight end, per report

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens officially entered the next phase of their training camp that focuses on strength, conditioning and wallk-throughs for players that are medically-cleared to participate. 

There was hope that center Matt Skura would be available, but he was officially placed on the physically unable to perform list this week. Skura suffered a knee injury in Week 12 last year against the Rams, but he passed his conditioning test last month. Baltimore is likely to be cautious with his return. 

The Ravens do have other options at center with second-year player Patrick Mekhari, who took over the starting job when Skura was injured. 

Coach John Harbaugh has also considered moving Bradley Bozeman from left guard to center, a position he played at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. Bozeman played every snap at left guard last season. 

A pair of undrafted rookies  undrafted rookies Trystan Colon-Castillo and Sean Pollard — are also in the mix.

Report: Ravens sign veteran tight end Jerell Adams

The Ravens are reaching a deal with veteran tight end Jerrell Adams, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Baltimore is in the market for a third tight end after former first-round pick Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The Ravens needs to add depth behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, who are two of the best play-making tight ends in the NFL.

Adams, who has 24 catches for 214 yards with a touchdown in his three-year NFL career, could have an opportunity to compete for that spot. 

The Ravens liked the potential of undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland but he will miss his rookie year after suffering a knee injury at Oregon.

Eli Wolf, another undrafted rookie from Georgia, is also expected to compete for a roster spot. Charles Scarff, who spent last season on Baltimore's practice squad, is also an option.

Harbaugh confident Ravens rookies will be ready to make an impact

The lack of offseason workouts will not have a huge impact on the Ravens rookies, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson sees upside of no preseason games

Lamar Jackson has no concerns about the lack of preseason games. It just means fewer opportunities to get injured for the Ravens, who have lofty expectations.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins not concerned about crowded backfield

J.K. Dobbins is part of a four-headed Ravens attack at running backs where there will be a battle for carries, but he's not overly concerned about his role.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens decision to waive Mack underscores their depth

The Ravens overhauled their defensive line with the addition of some key veterans and a pair of stout rookies, which left Daylon Mack as the odd man out.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens LB C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

C.J. Mosley is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, becoming the second player on the New York Jets to decide not to take the field during this COVID-19 season.

Kristian Dyer

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for unprecedented training camp with Ravens

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for the rigors of the NFL and he's ready to make an impact despite the ongoing challenges with he COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Should the Ravens gamble on Antonio Brown?

The Ravens had numerous opportunities to shoot down rumors about potentially signing Antonio Brown, but they kept the intrigue alive.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson won't give up hope on bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Lamar Jackson is hoping Antonio Brown could make his way to the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson takes Seinfeld's 'Bubble Boy' approach to COVID-19

Lamar Jackson was a self-proclaimed "Bubble Boy" when it came to dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, referencing popular Seinfeld episode.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh managing the hype surrounding 2020 Ravens

Coach John Harbaugh likes that type of confidence, but he knows teams will be gunning for the Ravens because of they are one of this year's Supr Bowl favorites

Todd Karpovich