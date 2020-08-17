SI.com
Ravens training camp notebook: Hollywood shines, Lamar Jackson solid

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson didn't show any rust and Hollywood Brown showed more flashes of his massive potential in the Ravens' first open practice Aug. 17.

Jackson, the NFL's reigning MVP, was accurate with almost of all of his throws throughout the day. He also appeared to have more zip on his passes.

Brown managed the play of the day when he caught a deep pass from Jackson between safeties Anthony Levine and DeShon Elliott. Brown also beat Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters for a long touchdown.  

"It was a good start for us. But we have a long way to go.” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Safety Earl Thomas also looked solid and appears much more comfortable in his second year on the Ravens' defense. 

The practice, which had no fans because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ended with Justin Tucker nailing a 58-yard field goal. 

Some things never change. 

Rookies Shine

Rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay (third round) and James Proche (sixth round) both showed solid hands during the passing drills.

Both players also were effective fielding punts. Proche has the inside track to be the primary returner, according to coach John Harbaugh.

However, Duvernay could also be an option among other players, including veteran Kenjon Barner who was signed last week.

"That's why we put guys back there," Harbaugh said. "[Duvernay] had not done that in college. But he has good hands and has a good feel for it, so he'll be part of the conversation."

Undrafted rookie tight end Eli Wolf also showed that can make a potential impact with several impressive catches during team drills. Wolf played in all 14 games, starting in the final two for Georgia. He finished the season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown and was awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. 

Veteran Jerell Adams and Charles Scarff, a Ravens practice squad player last season, are also fighting for the job as the third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.  

Injury Update

Second-year cornerback Iman Marshall suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to Harbaugh. Marshall was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2019 draft but dealt with injuries his rookie year. He was placed on IR on Sept. 2 but was designated for return in November. Marshall appeared in three games during his rookie season, seeing action mostly on special teams. He'll look to play a bigger role this year. ... Wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore broke his finger and will miss a few weeks. ... Center Matt Skura (knee) was activated off PUP and was able to practice.

