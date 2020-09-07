Ravens Notebook: 'It's time to go play some football'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the initial roster set, the Ravens have shifted their focus to hosting Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener Sept. 13.

When asked whether there is finally a sense of normalcy surrounding the team amid the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh replied: "Is anything normal in 2020? I guess we'll find it."

The Ravens have a talented roster that includes reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson. Baltimore enters the season as one of the Super-Bowl favorites, not that they're looking ahead.

"One game at a time is definitely our philosophy, but you also put the roster together with the long-term in mind," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are eight-points favorites over Cleveland, which has a new coach in Kevin Stefanski. The teams split their regular-season games last year. The Browns beat the Ravens 40-25 on Sept. 19 at M & T Bank Stadium. Baltimore took down host Cleveland 31-15 on Dec. 22.

"It's time to go play some football, and we can't wait," Harbaugh said. "It may have snuck up on the fans, but it hasn't snuck up on us."

Harbaugh sheds no light on starting offensive line

The Ravens face two key questions on the offensive line heading into the opener:

1. Will Matt Skura be ready to start at center after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2019?

2. Who will start at right guard?

When asked whether he will be naming the starting offensive line, Harbaugh replied: "No."

The team will unveil a depth chart later this week. If Skura is held out, second-year player Patrick Mekari could get the nod at center.

Veteran D.J. Fluker and Tyre Phillips, a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, are battling for the starting job at right guard.

Harbaugh on the third quarterback

Undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley mostly outplayed Trace McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019.

However, McSorley has a year of practicing with the team under his belt, and he received the nod as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson and main backup Robert Griffin III.

Harbaugh declined to get into the specifics behind the decision.

"We thought that was the best for the team," Harbaugh said. "That's what we always do."