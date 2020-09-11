Ravens Notebook: Searching for that green dot; Phillips back at practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The green dot is a badge of honor for the Ravens.

The player with that designation on his helmet relays play calls from Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Safety Chuck Clark is the favorite to handle those duties. However, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen has emerged as a candidate.

We won't know until the Ravens and Browns officially kick off their season Sept. 13.

“The communication has been great," Martindale said. "That was a major focus for us on the Zoom meetings, from starting there all the way through up to now. And the communication has been great. Who is going to wear the green dot? I was telling the staff that I coached at Defiance College, and that’s one of those family and friends games, so I think we can just yell out the calls.

"I’m sure the Browns coach wants to know who’s wearing the green dot, too. That’s a good, fair question, though.”

Phillips Back at Practice

Ravens rookie offensive guard Tyre Phillips was back at practice Sept. 11 one day after making the injury report with an ankle issue.

Phillips did not appear to be hampered by the injury during the portion of the practice open to the media.

Phillps is battling veteran D.J. Fluker for the starting job at right guard in place of Marshal Yanda, who retired after 13 seasons and eight Pro-Bowl selections.

However, four other players were not at practice Justice Hill (thigh), Chris Moore (finger), Justin Madubuike (knee) and Pernell McPhee, who likely getting a veterans' day off.

Horton Mum on Return Game

The Ravens have several options for players that could serve as the primary punt and kick returner against the Browns.

Willie Snead IV, Marquise Brown and rookies James Proche and Devin Duvernay are among the options.

Ravens special team coach Chris Horton was coy when asked whether the was locked into a No. 1 guy at each returner spot.

“We’ve waited six weeks for an opportunity to see which guy we’re going to put out there on Sunday," he said. "I think whatever guy we put out there, we expect that guy to go out there, and again, play winning football the way we want it done – protect the football, have great ball security and be efficient in whatever we ask them to do. We’ll just, kind of, play it by ear and just see how it goes.”

Martindale Bullish on Stefanski-Mayfield Relationship

Martindale thinks Kevin Stefanski is a good fit as the new coach of the Cleveland Browns after a successful run as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Stefanski's key focus is getting quarterback Baker Mayfield back on track. It's been a challenge for the Ravens to game-plan against a new coach.

Stefanski announced that he will be calling plays heading into this matchup with the Ravens.

“I think that anytime you’re preparing for a game, it’s hard in this league," Martindale said. With this set of circumstances being a new coaching staff and things like that, I really think that in studying what they’ve done at Minnesota and different places, because there’s a combo platter of all the different places every coach on that staff [has] been at.

"And you try to look at everything of plays that hurt you in the past and things like that. I think it’s a really good marriage between head coach, player-caller and Baker Mayfield, because I think he definitely plays to Baker’s strengths.”