Ravens Notebook: Updates on Campbell, Bryant, Ngakoue

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter in the 24-10 victory over the Colts and did not return to the game.

While there are reports that Campbell could miss multiple games, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was more optimistic this week.

“It’s not a season-ender, major injury, or anything like that," Harbaugh said. "It’s a calf strain. So, we’ll see where that goes.”

The Ravens resume practice on Wednesday and Campbell's status will be updated on the injury report.

With Campbell out, the Ravens used a rotation of Derek Wolfe, Yannick Ngakoue, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, and Justin Ellis on the defensive line.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed the game because he tested positive for COVID-19. He could be back in the lineup Week 10 against the Patriots.

"It’s a 10-day protocol, to my understanding," Harbaugh said. "So, nothing has changed that’s been reported to me.”

Harrison and Board Play Key Roles

With linebacker L.J. Fort out with a finger injury, rookie Malik Harrison and Chris Board played key roles in the victory over the Colts.

Board played 35 snaps and had three tackles. Harrison played 33 snaps and tied for second on the team with six tackles.

Harabug is hoping to get Fort back for the game against the Patriots.

"Not a long-term thing with L.J.," Harbaugh said. "I thought those guys played really well. I thought they played excellent football. Especially for not having practiced, they did a really good job. I thought Mike Macdonald, our linebackers coach, did a great job with those guys getting them ready to play. There were very few mistakes. They played super hard. They were both done at the end of the game, physically; they just left it all out there.

"I was really proud of how hard the team played, and [that was] epitomized by those two guys who hadn’t practiced. They played really well. That’s two really good young linebackers that we’ve got … Chris Board, [Patrick Queen], but I’d also put Malikin that group, too … All three of those guys, they really came and played just excellent football.”

Will Dez Bryant Get Some Targets Against the Colts?

The Ravens made a surprise move by promoting Dez Bryant from the practice squad prior to the Week 9 game against the Colts.

While Bryant did not get a target in his two snaps, he was just grateful to be back on the field. It was the first time he appeared in a game since 2017.

Will he get more looks against New England?

“There’s really nothing much to talk about. We had the spot, and we thought he was ready enough to do it," Harbaugh said. "You don’t really plan how many reps a player is going to get – it just kind of works out, sometimes, that way. Generally, you do, but not specifically.

"We knew it wasn’t going to be a lot of reps. I didn’t know how many it would be exactly, but we’ll just see going forward how it plays out. It’s really not something that I think we need to advertise. We’ll just see where it goes.”

Yannick Ngakoue Fitting In Well

Newly acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has yet to get a sack for Baltimore over two games.

Nonetheless, Harbaugh likes the impact Ngakoue is making on the defense.

Ngakoue played 45 snaps against the Colts.

“I think he did a really good job. He played hard.," Harbaugh said "He was a factor off the edge; I thought he flushed Philip [Rivers] out a couple times. [He] ran to the ball, [and] chased a couple things down. He played well against the run. He’s still learning the defense, certainly, but he was very active out there.

"Man, I’ll tell you; he adds a speed factor to our defense that, really … We have some fast guys out there anyway, but he adds another element of that, which is a big plus. He was physical. I’m very happy with ‘Yan.' I think he adds a lot to our defense. The stats that you’re talking about, those are definitely going to be on the horizon – there’s no doubt about that. So, he’s doing well.”