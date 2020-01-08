Vlog: Ravens Notes Jan. 8

The status of Ravens running back Mark Ingram remains uncertain for the divisional playoff game against Tennessee.

Ingram has been dealing with a calf injury eland he suffered Week 16 against Cleveland and he has not been able to practice or play since the setback.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that he would not be updating injuries this week. However, he had expressed optimism following the season-finale against Pittsburgh that Ingram would be ready for the opening playoff game. The initial timeline for the injury was three to four weeks.

If Ingram cannot play against the Titans, the Ravens will turn to Gus Edwards, who led the team in rushing as a rookie last season. Edwards finished this year with 711 yards on 133 carries (5.3 y.p.c) and a pair of touchdowns.

Justice Hill, a rookie fourth-round pick from Oklahoma State, had 225 yards on 58 carries with two scores during the regular season. His workload has increased over the past several games.

Coordinators Staying?

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the head-coaching job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2. In addition, defensive coordinator Don Martindale interviewed for the New York Giants top position on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Martindale was edged out of the Giants job by New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge.

“Am I disapppinted about it? Sure," Martindale said at practice Wednesday. "I think that anytime you interview for something, you obviously have interest in that job. ... But like I said, I felt like I was playing on house money, and look where I’m still standing.”

Martindale is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL and will likely get more opportunities to be a head coach in the future.

The Ravens were ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

The Browns have not yet hired a new head coach to take over for Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one season.

When asked how the interview with the Browns went, Roman replied, "“I’m focused on the game.”

Roman is credited with helping the Ravens implement one of the most fearsome attacks in the NFL.

The Ravens set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.