RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Vlog: Ravens Notes Jan. 8

Todd Karpovich

The status of Ravens running back Mark Ingram remains uncertain for the divisional playoff game against Tennessee.

Ingram has been dealing with a calf injury eland he suffered Week 16 against Cleveland and he has not been able to practice or play since the setback.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that he would not be updating injuries this week. However, he had expressed optimism following the season-finale against Pittsburgh that Ingram would be ready for the opening playoff game. The initial timeline for the injury was three to four weeks.

If Ingram cannot play against the Titans, the Ravens will turn to Gus Edwards, who led the team in rushing as a rookie last season. Edwards finished this year with 711 yards on 133 carries (5.3 y.p.c) and a pair of touchdowns.

Justice Hill, a rookie fourth-round pick from Oklahoma State, had 225 yards on 58 carries with two scores during the regular season. His workload has increased over the past several games.

Coordinators Staying? 

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the head-coaching  job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2. In addition, defensive coordinator Don Martindale interviewed for the New York Giants top position on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Martindale was edged out of the Giants job by New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge. 

“Am I disapppinted about it? Sure," Martindale said at practice Wednesday. "I think that anytime you interview for something, you obviously have interest in that job. ... But like I said, I felt like I was playing on house money, and look where I’m still standing.” 

Martindale is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL and will likely get more opportunities to be a head coach in the future.

The Ravens were ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

The Browns have not yet hired a new head coach to take over for Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one season. 

When asked how the interview with the Browns went, Roman replied, "“I’m focused on the game.”

Roman is credited with helping the Ravens implement one of the most fearsome attacks in the NFL.

The Ravens set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mark Ingram's Status Still Uncertain for Divisional Playoff Game Against Titans

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram's status remains up in the air for the divisional round game against the Titans after he suffered an injury in Week 16.

AFC Divisional Round: Ravens-Titans Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

The top-seeded Ravens play No. 6 Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore is heavy favorites, but the Titans have confidence after an emotional victory on the road against New England. Baltimore leads the all-time postseason series 2-1 against Tennessee.

Earl Thomas: Ravens Are 'Locked In'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens safety Earl Thomas fully understands what it takes to win a Super Bowl.He helped the Seattle Seahawks secure their first NFL championship in 2014. Thomas is now playing a key role for the Ravens and their hunt for a third Vice Lombardi Trophy. Baltimore (14-2) won the AFC North and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. As a result, the Ravens earned a bye in the opening round and are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens See Similarities From Their Last Super-Bowl Winning Team in 2012

Todd Karpovich

Some of the holdovers from the Ravens' last Super Bowl-winning team in 2012 see some similarities with this year's group of players, mainly with the camaraderie in the locker room.However, those teams had completely different paths to the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson Still Motivated By Last Season's Playoff Loss to Chargers

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson still thinks about the Ravens loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in last season's wild-card round.Baltimore had a couple of early miscues, fell behind and never fully recovered in the 23-17 loss. "It’s still motivating me. I still haven’t played my second playoff game, yet," Jackson said

Lamar Jackson Celebrates 23rd Birthday ... At Practice

Todd Karpovich

Some members of the media began to jokingly sing "Happy Birthday" to Lamar Jackson at the Ravens practice facility. Jackson planned to celebrate his 23rd year on this planet by getting ready for practice and preparing for Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, “We expect guys to be at their best on their birthday — their birthday week," Ravens coach John Harbaugh joked.

Gleaming Insight from Outside Coaches Paid Dividends for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had several guests at training camp this past summer to get a different perspective on running a triple-option offense, protecting the football and proper footwork. Those guests included former Georgia Tech and Navy coach Paul Johnson, Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Toledo coach Jason Candle and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall. The insight certainly provided some value as the Ravens broke several league and franchise records with their revolutionary offense.

Ravens Don't Expect Any Major Changes in Preparation for Titans

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are confident in their winning formula. They are riding a 12-game winning streak heading into their divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11. Baltimore (14-2) also set a franchise record for victories, so the players don't expect to deviate from their routine even though the stakes are much higher.

Lamar Jackson: 'Every Playoff Game Is Like the Super Bowl'

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson has not shied away from his self-imposed expectations this season.None of those goals had anything to do with personal accolades. Jackson's sole focus this season has been winning the Super Bowl. The Ravens begin the next leg of that journey Jan. 11 against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs. Jackson is making sure the Ravens reman focused on that game and are not looking ahead to the next round.

Titans First Road Block to Ravens Super Bowl Aspirations

Todd Karpovich

The Titans were the only team in the AFC playoffs the Ravens had not faced this season. As a result, Baltimore's coaches spent some extra time focused on Tennessee over their postseason bye week. That proved to me a smart decision.