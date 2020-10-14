SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens News & Notes: Patrick Queen Named Defensive Player of Week

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens play their second NFC East opponent in Week 6 with a short road trip to Philadelphia. Baltimore beat Washington 31-17 in Week 4. 

Here are some news and notes:

Rookie Patrick Queen Named Defensive Player of Week

Ravens rookie inside linebacker Patrick Queen was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

In a 27-3 victory over the Bengals, Queen had nine tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, including a 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown, in Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He was all over the field," coach John Harbaugh said. "I just thought he was better in coverage. I thought he did a really good job after the first completion. He did a good job manning zone coverage, and he just played a really solid game.”

Queen, the 28th overall pick from LSU, has a teal-leading 42 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over five games.

Madubuike Makes Immediate Impact

Justin Madubuike made his debut Week 5 against the Bengals and had an impressive performance. 

The rookie defensive lineman played 30 snaps (45&) and had a jarring hit on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Madubuike, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, is playing his way into the rotation on a veteran-laden defensive line that includes Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams.  

"He was really physical, really played hard and ran to the ball," Harbaugh said. "I thought he was a force in there. There are still a couple things technique-wise; he got washed a little bit on some of the runs. He even told me that after the game in the locker room; he’s the first one talk

Breaking Down Jackson's Throws

The Ravens have been criticized for some of their play-calling, especially when it appears they've gotten away from the run game too quickly. However, Baltimore has shown balance on offense over five games, attempting 138 passes and running 144 times.

In terms of analytics, it makes sense for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball on first down because that where he is most successful, according to Zebra Technologies Next Gen Stats. 

Here's the breakdown:

— 1st Down: 34/40 for 432 yards, 70.8%, 2 TDs, 0 INT

 2nd Down: 28/49 for 214 yards, 57.1%, 3 TDs, 1 INT

 3rd Down: 24/36 for 303 yards, 66.7%, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Numbers to Rave About

  • 16 – Sacks by the Ravens’ defense, which rank as the NFL’s fifth most entering Week 6.
  • 47 – QB hits by the Ravens’ defense, which tie (Philadelphia) for the NFL’s second most entering Week 6. (Pittsburgh is first, 50.)
  • 229 – Regular season games played by P Sam Koch, who ties linebacker Terrell Suggs for the most in Ravens history. On Sunday, Koch will move into first for the most games (230) played in team history.
