Ravens Now 7-Point Favorites Over Jets in Week 1

Baltimore could face former QB, Joe Flacco

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The injury to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and the potential start of Joe Flacco against his former team, the Ravens, has moved the line for Week 1.

FanDuel has the Ravens as 7-point favorites. 

The Over/Under is 45 points, according to FanDuel.

While it's still too early to determine if Flacco will actually play in the game, he's already thinking about the possible matchup.

"Obviously, people are going to bring it up to me," Flacco said. "I've been in a bunch of games where guys played their past teams, coaches have played their past teams, and usually the emotions are crazy. Guys are acting like they're so cool during the week, 'It doesn't mean anything.'

"I probably thought about it a tiny bit. It's so far away and who knows what's going to happen at this point? But I definitely thought about it, and I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, it's not going to be a big deal,' but deep down I'm going to try and make sure it's not the biggest deal in the world, but I've been through it enough and seen guys go through it ... it's a different thing."

Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss two to four weeks, according to multiple reports.

Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore and owns almost every career statistic for a quarterback in Ravens history. He also led the team to three AFC Championship Games and had just one losing season.

Flacco is best remembered for leading the Ravens to their second championship in the 2012-2013 season when he was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco, the 18th overall pick in the 2008 draft, led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons and went 10-5 as a starter in the postseason.

In 2019, Flacco suffered a hip injury in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening the door for Lamar Jackson to take over the starter. Jackson never relinquished the job even when Flacco was cleared to play. 

