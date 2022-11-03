Ravens Now Have Two Players Representing Themselves

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's a new era of NFL football.

New Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and quarterback Lamar Jackson each represent themselves in contract negotiations.

And each of those players is confident they can negotiate the best deal.

"Times are changing," Smith said. "Honestly, I think players want to be at the table and want, like, a 100 percent transparency. I think that's the major thing. The fee you're paying agents, you know, some do great jobs. I can be giving that to charity or family. But I also have a team of advisers as well, so it's not just me, by myself."

Smith, 25, is a free agent after the season and will likely be looking for a new deal worth around $20 million per year. He has the stats to support that type of payday.

He leads the league with 83 total tackles and is third in the NFL with 52 solo tackles over eight games.



Smith also has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since 2018, trailing only Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who amassed 656 over that same period.

His potential contract poses a huge challenge for DeCosta.

The Ravens cannot place the franchise tag on Smith because that designation is likely going to Jackson, who could not reach a new deal with the team this offseason.

"I'm not really focused on that right now," Smith said. "Everything's happened really, really quickly, so I'm just trying to focus on honing in on this playbook right now and getting to that. But my main focus right now is learning the playbook and getting a great relationship with the guys and then going from there."

Smith is focused on playing well for the Ravens this season and is not worried about the contract negotiations.

"I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said. "So initially I was shocked. But I'm excited to be here. Good group of guys that are contending for a title, and that's what I'm in the game to play for -- playing for a title."