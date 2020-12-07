Week 14: Ravens By The Numbers Heading Into Cowboys Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to beat the other half of the NFC East in their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore took down Washington 31-17 in Week 4. In that game, Lamar Jackson became the fastest quarterback in league history (35 games) to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards. In addition, Jackson’s 50-yard touchdown run was the longest rushing score by a quarterback in the last five seasons, second to Marcus Mariota who ran for 87 yards in 2015.

Two weeks later, the Ravens edged the Philadelphia Eagles 30-28. Baltimore allowed 194 yards rushing. Linebackers Matt Judon and L.J. Fort tackled Carson Wentz in the backfield during an attempt at a potential game-tying 2-point conversion that sealed the victory.

Now, the Ravens will host the Cowboys (3-8) in a special primetime edition of “Tuesday Night Football.” This game, which was originally slated for Thursday, Dec. 3, was moved to Dec. 8 following adjustments to the Ravens’ schedule after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak leading up to its Week 12 game at Pittsburgh.

The Ravens are 4-1 all-time against the Cowboys, including a 3-0 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 2-1 when facing Dallas, last doing so in a 27-17 defeat at AT&T Stadium in 2016.

Baltimore closes out its NFL East portion of the schedule Week 16 against the Giants at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens are 8-6 overall against the NFC East, having won three-straight games under Harbaugh.

Defensive Scores

The Ravens are tied with Pittsburgh and Indianapolis for an NFL three defensive touchdowns. Dating back to 2018, the Ravens’ 12 D-TDs stand as the NFL’s most, with five teams in second with 9.

Stacking the Rushing Numbers

The Ravens have four players that have run for at least 200 rushing yards this season — Jackson (575), RB Gus Edwards (386), RB J.K. Dobbins (380) and RB Mark Ingram II (232). Both Dobbins and Ingram missed the previous game against Pittsburgh after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They could be available for the game against Dallas.

The Ravens are ranked third in the league with 157.6 yards rushing per game.

Punch It Out

Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey leads the NFL with six forced fumbles this season. Humphrey is also the NFL’s only defender to record at least 60 tackles, five passes defended and four forced fumbles.