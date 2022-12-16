Ravens O-Line Should Be Healthy for Browns Aggressive Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' offensive line should be at full strength for this week's matchup against the Browns.

That's a solid turn of events because Cleveland is going to bring the pressure.

The Browns will aggressively attack the Ravens with Myles Garrett, who has 12 sacks — tied for second in the NFL. Safety Grant Delpit leads the team with 75 tackles.

The Ravens will counter this with the return of right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) and right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) after both players returned to full practice this week after being limited.

Zeitler was also sidelined for the Week 14 game against Pittsburgh. That snapped his steak of appearing in 47 consecutive games.

"I definitely do not prefer for that to ever happen again, but for the best interests of the team and everything, the decision was made," Zeitler said. "We have a lot of season left still and we have to look to that. Hopefully, it never happens again."

The return of Ronnie Stanley has also coincided with the Ravens' recent dominance the running the football. Baltimore ran for more than 200 yards last week against Pittsburgh and will look to do the same against Cleveland.

The Steelers knew the Ravens were going to run but they still couldn't stop it.

I think that’s the best compliment you can have as an offensive lineman – is to be able to run the ball in those situations when you’ve got to have it, [and] both teams [and] everyone in the stadium knows what’s going on," Stanley said. "So, we were able to execute [last Sunday in Pittsburgh], and we got the job done.”