Ravens Overhauled Offensive Line Could Be Key to Success

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was determined to strengthen the offensive line.

That's why it was not a surprise they selected a pair of offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft and signed a key free agent.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has said the only help he needs is for the players to do a good job protecting him.

Baltimore's offensive line should be stronger next season.

"I've had conversations with Lamar many times and I've said, 'Lamar, what can we do to help you? What is most important to you?'" GM Eric DeCosta told "The Lounge" podcast on the Ravens website. . "Honestly, the thing that he always comes back to is the offensive line."

The Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick and could be a long-term answer at that position

DeCosta also picked massive Minnesota tackle Daniel Faille in the fourth round. He could evolve into a mauling player.

This offseason, the Ravens also signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses as a free agent. Baltimore has the depth, size and talent to adequately protect Jackson and provides holes for the running backs.

"There’s going to be a lot of competition for the starting spots, a certain one spot in particular, but then there’s going to be competition for those backup spots, big time," DeCosta said. "The thing we’re trying to do is be a physical, punishing offensive line. We want that kind of a mindset in our group, and that’s what Tyler Linderbaum brings to us, Pat Mekari is like that already, and a lot of our guys are. This guy [Tyler Linderbaum] adds to it.”

The key now is to stay healthy and the Ravens are hopeful left tackle Ronnie Stanley will recover from an ankle injury that hampered him the past two seasons.