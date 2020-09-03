Ravens close to finalizing offensive line for opener against Browns

OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens success runs through quarterback Lamar Jackson, so they have to make sure there are no weaknesses on the offensive line heading into the regular-season opener against the Browns.

Baltimore is set at tackle with Pro Bowlers Ronnie Stanley on the left and Orlando Brown Jr. on the right. Bradley Bozeman played every snap at left guard last season and he is evolving into one of the top offensive linemen in the AFC.

However, there are still questions at center and right guard.

Nonetheless, coach John Harbaugh is confident the team mostly has a solid handle on the depth chart.

"We’re honed in pretty well, I would say," Harbaugh said. "There are still some things we need to talk about. We have a couple more practices before Game Week, so we’ll be there Game Week. I’m sure we’ll be there Game Week, but I wouldn’t say we’re 100 percent there yet.”

Matt Skura was the starting center before suffering a knee injury last season. Rookie Patrick Mekari took over and performed well.

Skura was able to pass his conditioning test in July and played in the recent intrasquad scrimmage. However, Harbaugh said the team still needs more time to determine whether Skura will be available against Cleveland on Sept. 13.

“We still have a little more time to determine that. We have more practices, so we’ll keep looking at that," Harbaugh said. "He [Matt Skura] did well [in the scrimmage]; he had no hiccups, no issues. And we’re just going to keep pushing him forward with some more challenging things each day, and we’ll know by next week where he’s at.

"Matt will know where he’s at – as much as anything. He’s the guy who’s in that body, and the knee is attached to him. So, we’ll see how he’s doing with it as we get close to the game.”

The Ravens also had to find a starting right guard after Marshal Yanda retired after 13 seasons. Veteran D.J. Fluker, second-year player Ben Powers and a pair of rookies, Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson, are battling for the job.

Harbaugh could go with the experienced Fluker in the opener, but the versatile Phillips has played well enough to assume a starting role. Bredeson and Powers provide solid depth.

"We saw the ability to play guard or tackle," Harbaugh said about Phillips. "I think he can play on the right side or the left side. He's just a really versatile kind of player. He's a good athlete, bends well, very smart, comes from a great family. Got a really good demeanor about him, doesn't get down on himself at all, just pushes through it and learns from his mistakes."