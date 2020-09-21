SI.com
Raven Country
Tale of the Tape: Harbaugh Not Overly Concerned with O-Line Performance

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was under almost constant pressure against the Houston Texans.

Jackson was sacked four times and absorbed five quarterback hits. 

The Texans also had success condensing the pocket, which forced Jackson to make some quick and sometimes off-balance throws.

Nonetheless, the reigning NFL MVP managed to make plays, throwing for 204 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers (113.9 rating).

Despite some of the challenges, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not overly concerned about the performance after watching the tape of his team's 33-16 victory.

"We did a pretty good job, really," Harbaugh said. "As I watched the tape, I felt better about it after watching the tape than I did during the game. We did a better job, probably, than I thought. So, [it’s] not great about four sacks, but that is a good pass rush team. 

"In the end, we just have to try to keep getting better at everything, every single day. That’s definitely one of those things.”

Houston defensive end J.J. Watt caused the biggest problems, finishing with two sacks and three quarterback hits. He attacked the right side of the line with rookie Tyre Phillips at guard and Orlando Brown Jr. at tackle. 

The Texans also tested center Matt Skura, who is back in the lineup after offseason knee surgery. Harbaugh was satisfied with how Jackson handled the pressure and was able to make several key plays to extend drives. 

"Every team tries to pressure every week," Harbaugh said. "Nobody wants to let the quarterback just sit back there and do his thing. They have really good pass rushers. They did get four sacks; they got some sacks early. They did a really good job with their cage rush. They left Lamar with nowhere to go a couple of times, just with good coverage and rush. 

"A lot of times, as the pocket begins to tighten up a little bit, Lamar has been able to find guys open. This time, there weren’t always guys open and he had to eat the ball. I thought he made good decisions [and] held onto the ball in the pocket, and sometimes you have to take the sack."

