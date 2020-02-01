Ravens Positional Analysis: Offensive Line

The Ravens had one of the league's most efficient offensive lines in the NFL. That unit played a key in helping quarterback Lamar Jackson put together an MVP season.

Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Starters: Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., right guard Marshal Yanda, center Matt Skura, left guard Bradley Bozeman. left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Backups: Tackles: James Hurst, Andre Smith; Guards: Ben Powers; Centers: Patrick Mekari and Hroniss Grasu

Unrestricted Free Agents: Hroniss Grasu and Andre Smith

Restricted Free Agents: Matt Skura

Exclusive Right Free Agents: Randin Crecelius and Parker Ehinger

Analysis: The offensive line helped the Ravens set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). Baltimore also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

The Ravens also set new single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521) in 2019

Yanda is considering retirement after 13 years in the league despite playing at a high level. He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine seasons. Yanda said he'll take some time off before making a decision, but coach John Harbaugh wants him to return.

"Marshal made it pretty clear that he’s going to think about things going forward," Harbaugh said. "What a year. And one of the things about being at the level that he’s at and the stage of the career that he’s at, when you’re a Hall of Fame-type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end, because that’s when everybody is watching. And he’s doing that."

Skura suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Rams and might not be ready for training camp. Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari did a solid job in Skura's place.

The Ravens will look to add depth via the 2020 NFL Draft and free agency