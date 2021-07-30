FanDuel: Odafe Oweh In Mix for Defensive Rookie of Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh has impressed his coaches with his strength and speed throughout the offseason workouts.

The first-round pick from Penn State is expected to make an immediate impact. Oweh is also made the early odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, according to FanDuel.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

1. Micah Parsons (+550)

2. Kwity Paye (+850)

3. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa (+900)

4. Jamin Davis (+900)

5. Jaelan Phillips (+900)

6. Patrick Surtain II (+1100)

7. Zaven Collins (+1300)

8. Jaycee Horn (+1500)

9. Caleb Farley (+1700)

10. Azeez Ojulari (+1700)

11. Gregory Rousseau (+2000)

12. Odafe Oweh (+2000)

13. Trevon Moehrig-Woodard (+2600)

14. Greg Newsome II (+2600)

15. Ronnie Perkins (+3300)

Oweh is an exceptional athlete that can make an immediate impact in the NFL.

"[Oweh] is not a speed rusher – he’s not. He is a power-bender, strong hands, [strong] core – that’s what translates to the NFL," Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz said. "Now, don’t get me wrong, there are guys that rush the edge as a speed rusher. But he’s fast – there’s no doubt. I mean, I saw it live in person at the [Penn State] Pro Day.

"Heck, if you guys saw him running around out here in rookie minicamp, there’s a couple plays where you just see him close fast in pursuit. There’s no doubt he’s speed – he has speed – but his rush is really a power, bend, hands, just core, and he’s got the speed. That’s where we’ve got to develop with him – using that speed and developing it even further."

Oweh did not manage a sack in his final season at Penn State. He still managed 38 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, over seven games as a redshirt sophomore. The prior year, Oweh finished with five sacks over 11 games.