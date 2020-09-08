Some Week 1 odds surrounding the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The prognosticators are bullish on the Ravens heading into the 2020 season.

Baltimore is one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl and Lamar Jackson is expected to have another dominant season.

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the best record in the NFL but were knocked out of the divisional round of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson became just the second player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Here's a look at some of the odds courtesy of SportsBettingDime.com

ODDS TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL

1. KC 7/1

2. BAL 8/1

3. SF 11/1

4. NO 12/1

5. TB 15/1

6. SEA 19/1

7. DAL 20/1

8. BUF 28/1

9. PHI 33/1

10. PIT 30/1

OVER/UNDER WINS

1. KC 11.5

2. BAL 11.0

3. SF 11.0

4. NO 10.5

5. DAL 9.5

6. SEA 9.5

7. MIN 9.0

8. TB 9.0

9. BUF 9.0

10. PHI 9.0

LAMAR JACKSON OVER/UNDERS

1. Passing Yards: 3,349,.5

2. Rushing Yards: 999.5

3. QB Rating: 104.5

4. Rushing + Passing TDs: 31.5

OVER/UNDER QB RATING “CLASS OF 2018”

1. Lamar Jackson: 103.7

2. Baker Mayfield: 95.1

3. Sam Darnold: 87.9

4. Josh Allen: 86.8



ODD TO WIN 2020 NFL MVP

1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): 11/2

2. Lamar Jackson (Ravens): 6/1

3. Russell Wilson (Seahawks): 8/1

4. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): 12/1

5. DeShaun Watson (Texans): 12/1

6. Carson Wentz (Eagles): 18/1

7. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): 19/1

8. Drew Brees (Saints): 24/1

9. Matthew Stafford (Lions): 38/1

10. Tom Brady (Bucs): 32/1

ODDS TO WIN NFL DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Chase Young (Washington): 4/1

2. AJ Epenesa (Bills): 11/1

3. Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals): 11/1

4. Jeff Okudah (Lions): 12/1

5. Grant Delpit (Browns): 17/1

6. Patrick Queen (Ravens): 19/1

7. Kenneth Murray (Chargers): 20/1