Ravens Offense Abysmal In Loss Against Dolphins

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had no room to throw or run against the Miami Dolphins.

Consequently, Baltimore's offense had one of the worst performances of Jackson's career in an inexplicable 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens managed 304 yards and were 2 of 14 on third down.

Baltimore went from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders in just one game.

That's life in the NFL.

Jackson completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also managed just 39 yards on the ground. The offensive line played terribly and could not pick up a blitz, allowing four sacks.

Baltimore's top-ranked rushing attack gained just 94 yards on 23 carries.

The only bright spot was rookie wide receiver Brashod Bateman, who had six receptions for 80 yards.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman did not make any effective adjustments to move the ball until late in the game when the Dolphins were playing prevent defense. The clock management was terrible.

Miami could not get much going behind starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but Tua Tagovailoa entered and completed a 35-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle that set up a short field goal that gave Miami the 9-3 lead with 12:34 left in the game.

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins gave up on a potential touchdown pass in the first quarter and then had a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to only a touchdown of the game — a 49-yard recovery by cornerback Xavien Howard.

Baltimore finally managed a touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews with 4:12 left in the game. But Miami answered on a 64-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Albert Wilson that set up the final touchdown on a 1-yard run by the quarterback.

The Ravens defense has allowed six plays of 50 or more yards in the last three games.

This time, there were no late-game heroics by the Ravens, who limped off the field dejected and embarrassed.

Baltimore underperformed and the Dolphins took advantage

Baltimore fell to 6-3 on the season with the hardest part of its schedule still ahead. The Ravens play the Steelers and Browns twice, in addition to the Bengals, Packers and Rams — all teams that could be playing in the postseason.

Baltimore had to play on a short week but so did the Dolphins.

Ironically, one of the biggest differences in the game was a missed 48-yard field goal attempt by Justin Tucker that would have provided a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

It was an all-around forgettable night for Baltimore.

The Ravens must hope the setback is not a harbinger for things to come.