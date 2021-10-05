Ravens Offense Evolving, Dominating Opponents

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens put up 406 yards and 23 points against a Broncos defense that was one of the stingiest in the NFL entering the game.

Denver was determined to shut down the Ravens top-ranked running attack, so quarterback Lamar Jackson beat the Broncos over the top, throwing for 316 yards with a long touchdown to Marquise Brown.

"When we watched film, we watched the linebackers really give it away how close they is," Jackson said. "When at the line of scrimmage, the linebackers were right behind the defensive line, so they want to stop the run. We watched it on film over and over again. We knew we had to beat them with these kinds of passes and these types of play calls, and we did.”

Baltimore improved to 3-1 on the season and might be the most impressive team in the AFC. If the Ravens can continue to strike that balance between running and throwing the football, they will be incredibly difficult to defend.

The Ravens are ranked fourth in the NFL with 420 yards per game after four weeks,

Jackson has made tremendous strides throwing the ball this season. The wide receivers are much improved with Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay and James Proche capable of making big plays.

The Ravens expect first-round pick Rashod Bateman back in the lineup perhaps this week, which will give Jackson another weapon at wideout.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson has silenced all of his critics thus far this season.

"The pass protection, especially the play-action pass protection, was excellent," Harbaugh said. "So, it was a group effort. Lamar made some throws. The throws outside the numbers, those deep-out throws that a lot of people are saying Lamar can’t throw – obviously, he’s proven them wrong on that. And the downfield throws – he hit those throws.

"And you know Lamar, I know Lamar; the way he [is], he’s going to look at the tape and see the one or two he didn’t hit, and he’s going to be mad about those two, which you appreciate. So, those guys have done a great job; they work hard. We’re getting stronger in that room, as you know. So, I’m excited about that group.”