Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Projected to Throw for More Yards, J.K. Dobbins Also Gets Boost
Baltimore looking for more explosive offense.
Lamar Jackson is expected to attempt more passes and throw for more yards this upcoming season.
Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins will continue to progress and rush for more than 1,000 yards as the primary starter.
Those are the projections by ESPN NFL Prognosticator Michael Clay for the Ravens in 2021.
Here's a breakdown of his Clay's projections for the offese:
Quarterback Lamar Jackson
Passing
- 2020 Stats — Att. 376; Comp.: 242; Yards: 2,757; TDs: 26, Ints: 9
- 2021 Projection: Att. 440; Comp: 279; Yards: 3,233; TDs: 25; Ints: 11
Rushing
- 2020 Stats: Carries: 159; Yards: 1,005; TDs: 7
- 2021 Projection: Carries: 155; Yards: 882; TDs: 6
Running Back J.K. Dobbins
- 2020 Stats — Carries: 135; Yards: 805; TDs: 9
- 2021 Projection — Carries: 235; Yards: 1096; TDs: 10
Running Back Gus Edwards
- 2020 Stats: Carries — 144; Yards: 723; TDs: 6
- 2021 Projection: Carries — 125; Yards: 576; TDs: 4
Wide Reciever Hollywood Brown
- 2020 Stats — Targets: 100; Receptions: 58; Yards: 769; TDs 8
- 2021 Projection — Targets: 114; Receptions: 69; Yards: 943; TDs: 7
Wide Reciever Sammy Watkins
- 2020 Stats — Targets: 55; Receptions: 37; Yards: 421; TDs 2
- 2021 Projection — Targets: 59; Receptions: 39; Yards: 494; TDs 3
Wide Reciever Miles Boykin
- 2020 Stats — Targets: 33; Receptions: 19; Yards: 266; TDs: 4
- 2021 Projection — Targets: 32; Receptions: 19; Yards: 251; TDs: 2
Wide Reciever Devin Duvernay
- 2020 Stats — Targets: 26; Receptions: 20; Yards: 201; TDs 0
- 2021 Projection — Targets: 23; Receptions: 15; Yards: 178; TDs: 1
Tight End Mark Andrews
- 2020 Stats — Targets: 88; Receptions: 58; Yards: 701; TDs: 7
- 2021 Projection — Targets: 110; Receptions: 69; Yards: 850; TDs: 8