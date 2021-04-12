Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Projected to Throw for More Yards, J.K. Dobbins Also Gets Boost

Baltimore looking for more explosive offense.

Lamar Jackson is expected to attempt more passes and throw for more yards this upcoming season.

Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins will continue to progress and rush for more than 1,000 yards as the primary starter.

Those are the projections by ESPN NFL Prognosticator Michael Clay for the Ravens in 2021.

Here's a breakdown of his Clay's projections for the offese:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Passing

2020 Stats — Att. 376; Comp.: 242; Yards: 2,757; TDs: 26, Ints: 9

2021 Projection: Att. 440; Comp: 279; Yards: 3,233; TDs: 25; Ints: 11

Rushing

2020 Stats: Carries: 159; Yards: 1,005; TDs: 7

2021 Projection: Carries: 155; Yards: 882; TDs: 6

Running Back J.K. Dobbins

2020 Stats — Carries: 135; Yards: 805; TDs: 9

2021 Projection — Carries: 235; Yards: 1096; TDs: 10

Running Back Gus Edwards

2020 Stats: Carries — 144; Yards: 723; TDs: 6

2021 Projection: Carries — 125; Yards: 576; TDs: 4

Wide Reciever Hollywood Brown

2020 Stats — Targets: 100; Receptions: 58; Yards: 769; TDs 8

2021 Projection — Targets: 114; Receptions: 69; Yards: 943; TDs: 7

Wide Reciever Sammy Watkins

2020 Stats — Targets: 55; Receptions: 37; Yards: 421; TDs 2

2021 Projection — Targets: 59; Receptions: 39; Yards: 494; TDs 3

Wide Reciever Miles Boykin

2020 Stats — Targets: 33; Receptions: 19; Yards: 266; TDs: 4

2021 Projection — Targets: 32; Receptions: 19; Yards: 251; TDs: 2

Wide Reciever Devin Duvernay

2020 Stats — Targets: 26; Receptions: 20; Yards: 201; TDs 0

2021 Projection — Targets: 23; Receptions: 15; Yards: 178; TDs: 1

Tight End Mark Andrews

2020 Stats — Targets: 88; Receptions: 58; Yards: 701; TDs: 7