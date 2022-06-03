Ravens Offense Will Have to Prove Doubters Wrong

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens offense has its critics.

The team is determined to prove them wrong.

The Ravens were recently ranked in the lowest of seven tiers in The 33rd Team's rankings as far as having offensive weapons at running back, wide receiver and tight end.

The other teams ranked in Tier 7 were the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

"As we approach the last tier of position groups, we see a common trend: the lack of a true and proven WR1," the report wrote about those Tier 7 teams. "While a lot of young talent are present in this company, the No. 1 option in the passing game is lacking. These will be the teams that could struggle due to their lack of diverse talent on their offense. They can be one-dimensional at times and can lack consistency."

The rankings were formulated by former NFL executives and coaches, and they said that the key component among Tier 7 teams is not having a proven No. 1 wide receiver.

The Ravens had one of the NFL's most explosive attacks in 2019.

They finished with 3,296 yards rushing, the most by any team in NFL history during a season. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game in the same season.

Baltimore also ranked first in the league with 33.2 points per game

The past two seasons have been marred with injuries and issues with COVID-19.

The Ravens are hopeful a healthy roster this season will be the catalyst for a more explosive offense.

They expect several key players, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, tight end Nick Boyle and left tackle Ronnie Stanley to be back in the lineup after missing substantial time last season.

The top-rated offenses were the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.