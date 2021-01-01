Ravens Offense Averaging 406.8 Yards Over Four-Game Win Streak

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has consistently needed to make in-game adjustments because teams have been creative attacking quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Many times the Ravens had to deal with a completely different scheme than the one they saw on film.

While Baltimore had some struggles early in the season, the offense is finally rolling and has amassed an average of 406.8-yards over the recent four-game winning streak.

The Ravens can make the playoffs for the third consecutive year with a win over the Bengals in Week 17.

"We’ve probably seen more looks that we haven’t seen on film before than any other time in my career," Roman said. "And that goes back to last year, to a certain extent, but definitely this year. It’s been great for everybody – great experience having to adapt on the fly.

"So, a lot of adjustments have been made. It’s kind of been a year of adjustments, really, in a lot of ways, and it’s something that we fully anticipate and are expecting. But it’s definitely different than the norm.”

Jackson has led the Ravens resurgence.

Over the recent four-game winning streak, Jackson has thrown for 696 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (111.7 rating). He has also run for 333 yards with another four scores.

Jackson has done a better job reading opposing defenses. Some teams have gambled against the Ravens and been more aggressive at their own peril.

"I think teams definitely like to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to try to do something different to try to get these guys off track, so they can’t take a lead on us," Roman said. "Try to get them out of rhythm, take away their angles, etcetera.’ It’s a tactical thing at a lot of levels, really. It’s risk-reward, though. Some teams that have tried that have found themselves in a 17-0 hole really quick in the game, because they’re doing things that they’re not used to doing.

"That’s ultimately what we’re after, and that kind of changes the rest of the game, as well, when that happens – how we approach it, at least. But yes, it’s definitely a tactical-type of decision.”