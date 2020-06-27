RavenCountry
Ravens don't want to go 'off the rails' after hazy offseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are trying to stay ahead of the competition after last season's record-setting performance. 

Opponents will be determined to shut down Baltimore's ground attack, which amassed 3,296 yards rushing in 2019 — the most in NFL history for a single season. 

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman wants to create a balance between running and throwing the football to keep teams on their heels. However, that could be a challenge because of the lack of offseason practice due to restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Every day is going to be incredibly important, as is their training period from now until then, to show up in the best shape of their life," Roman said. "But, it’s an interesting question. That’s something I think about every day, at least once a minute, and how we are going to kind of put things together. 

"How it’s going to look a little different. Especially in a season like this, you don’t want to get too far off the rails. You have to kind of stay on the rails and be selective with what you want to do differently.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson played a key role with that explosive offense, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. 

In addition, all three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

The Ravens added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft. Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. 

Roman said while it might be a challenge to top last year's performance, the team has the playmakers to create matchup problems. 

"This year might be an interesting year as far as stats and records and whatnot," Roman said. "Maybe it’s not a stats and records year around the league, just because of the nature of how things are right now. We’ll see; we just don’t know. The important thing is that we keep moving towards playing winning football and developing our overall attack, getting better and playing winning football. 

