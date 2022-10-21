Ravens Offensive Notebook: Get Duvernay the Ball, Powers Solid

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Devin Duvernay has emerged as the Ravens most dangerous wide receiver through the first six games.

However, he caught targeted just five times and caught one pass for 14 yards in last week's 24-20 loss to the Giants.

The goal this week is to get him more involved against the Cleveland Browns, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

“I think last game, we kind of had a plan of how we were going to do things, personnel-wise," Roman said. "I think it was working pretty good as far as moving the ball up and down the field; we just have to finish better. Some weeks, it’s more than others because there are other things. Maybe the defense lines up a certain way, they’re playing a certain coverage. So, some weeks more than others.

"He had a few more opportunities, [and] unfortunately, they didn’t work out, but we want to get ‘Duv’ involved. That was one of my notes after the game, and I had an exclamation point after it.”

Duvernay is second on the team with targets (25), receptions (18) and touchdowns (3) behind tight end Mark Andrews.

Ben Powers Looking Solid

Ravens left guard Ben Powers is quietly putting together a solid season and has helped settle the offensive line.

He has one of the highest grades among all guards in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I just told someone up in the staff room this morning," Roman said. "I said, ‘Ben Powers is quietly having a really, really good year.’ [He’s] very dependable, durable, reliable [and] understands exactly what we want of him. There are always things we can improve on and coach on, but he’s doing a great job. He really is. I think that unit’s really starting to develop."

Ravens Wary of Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a game-wrecker.

He leads the team with five sacks and will be harassing quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

One of the Ravens top priorities is stopping Garrett from taking control of the game.

"You can see him from his rookie year to now, his move sets, et cetera," Roman said. "So, you have to bring attention to him in various ways; you can’t just treat him like everyone else. You have to rob Peter to pay Paul at times to try to account for him from a numerical standpoint. Maybe get two guys on him, chip him...

"There are various ways and means, but at the same time, you can’t bring yourself to a halt because all you’re worried about is that. You have to trust the players, trust the plan, and mix it up on them. You can’t let him take over the game.”