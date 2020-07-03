RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens ranked last in NFL for positional spending on offense

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have invested a league-low $64.5 million on their offense, but the number is deceiving because several top playmakers, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown, are on their rookie deals, according to OvertheCap.

Inevitably, those salaries are going to climb when general manager Eric DeCosta begins negotiating extensions for several of these young playmakers. 

Last year, Baltimore finished with the league’s best record (14-2), No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg), and broke the NFL’s single-season rushing record (3,296 yards).

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has a base salary of $12.9 million this season, which is second on the team behind linebacker Matthew Judon, who is making $16.8 after signing the franchise tag.

Stanley is in the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before he can test the free-agent market in 2021. Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil recently signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension. That deal sets the table for Stanley, who could become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

"We've been in talks for the last couple of years now," Stanley said in a Zoom call with the media. "I'm comfortable with where we are in that regard. When the time comes, it will come."

Jackson, the league's reigning MVP, has a base salary of $1.3 million with a $1.2 million pro-rate bonus this season, according to Spotrac. His next deal will inevitably be much more lucrative. 

Jackson's agent will be closely watching the deal that fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes is able to land in Kansas City. Mahomes, who has been named MVP for the league and this past season's Super Bowl, is under contract through the 2021 season. Mahomes will earn a base salary of $825,000 and a roster bonus of $1.97 million, according to Spotrac. Mahomes' next contract could be in excess of $200 million.

While the Ravens might have spent the least amount of money on their offensive playmakers this season, that won't be the case over the long-term, especially if they continue to run over opponents. 

The Colts have invested the most money in the NFL on their offense at $141.4 million, followed by the Raiders ($136.7 million) and Buccaneers ($125.4 million).

The Broncos are ranked 31st behind the Ravens at $71.8 million, followed by the Jaguars ($76.1 million) and Dolphins ($83.5 million).  

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tavon Young will further boost a talented Ravens secondary

Tavon Young could have a huge impact on the Ravens talented secondary after missing all of last season with a neck injury.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens hopeful huge investment on defense pays off

The Ravens invested $83.6 million on their defense, second-most in the NFL, with games against Patrick Mahomes, Amari Cooper and Derrick Henry looming in 2020.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens preseason reportedly cut to two games

The Ravens will have a shorter preseason with just two games because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens have infrastructure to handle distancing guidelines

The Ravens practice facility has the infrastructure and space to handle any social distancing guidelines set by the NFL for training camp.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson: 'I need to win a playoff game before anything'

Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism that comes with two straight years of playoff disappoint — a drought he plans to end this season for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen learned to dominate behind Devin White at LSU

Patrick Queen was effective following Devin White at LSU and the Ravens hope he can continue to dominate as a rookie just like his college counterpart.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens gearing up for the challenging start to the season

The Ravens are preparing for a tough slate of games over the first quarter of the 2020 season with matchups against the Browns, Texans, Chiefs and Redskins.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell eyes elusive Super Bowl title with Ravens

Calais Campbell has enough awards and accolades to fill a trophy case and he is now looking to add a Super Bowl championship with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Cam Newton adds intrigue to Ravens/Pats prime-time matchup

The prime-time matchup between the Ravens and Patriots in Week 10 got an even bigger boost with Cam Newton entering the fray.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens ready to 'hit the ground running' for training camp

It's been the strangest offseason in Ravens history, but the team is confident the players will "hit the ground running" when training camp convenes.

Todd Karpovich