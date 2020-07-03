Ravens ranked last in NFL for positional spending on offense

The Ravens have invested a league-low $64.5 million on their offense, but the number is deceiving because several top playmakers, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown, are on their rookie deals, according to OvertheCap.

Inevitably, those salaries are going to climb when general manager Eric DeCosta begins negotiating extensions for several of these young playmakers.

Last year, Baltimore finished with the league’s best record (14-2), No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg), and broke the NFL’s single-season rushing record (3,296 yards).

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has a base salary of $12.9 million this season, which is second on the team behind linebacker Matthew Judon, who is making $16.8 after signing the franchise tag.

Stanley is in the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before he can test the free-agent market in 2021. Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil recently signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension. That deal sets the table for Stanley, who could become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

"We've been in talks for the last couple of years now," Stanley said in a Zoom call with the media. "I'm comfortable with where we are in that regard. When the time comes, it will come."

Jackson, the league's reigning MVP, has a base salary of $1.3 million with a $1.2 million pro-rate bonus this season, according to Spotrac. His next deal will inevitably be much more lucrative.

Jackson's agent will be closely watching the deal that fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes is able to land in Kansas City. Mahomes, who has been named MVP for the league and this past season's Super Bowl, is under contract through the 2021 season. Mahomes will earn a base salary of $825,000 and a roster bonus of $1.97 million, according to Spotrac. Mahomes' next contract could be in excess of $200 million.

While the Ravens might have spent the least amount of money on their offensive playmakers this season, that won't be the case over the long-term, especially if they continue to run over opponents.

The Colts have invested the most money in the NFL on their offense at $141.4 million, followed by the Raiders ($136.7 million) and Buccaneers ($125.4 million).

The Broncos are ranked 31st behind the Ravens at $71.8 million, followed by the Jaguars ($76.1 million) and Dolphins ($83.5 million).