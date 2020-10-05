Ravens Offense Still Trying to Find Stride

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson admitted opposing teams have been creative slowing their attack.

The Ravens enter Week 5 ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per game (341.5) after their record-setting attack finished No. 2 in the league last season (407.6).

Opponents are determined to contain Jackson and have been more effective spying him. Teams have also taken away the middle of the field. which has forced Jackson to make deep throws outside.

The Ravens are still 3-1 and are averaging 30.5 points per game. Jackson is confident they'll make the proper adjustments to get the offense rolling.

“Defenses play us a lot differently," Jackson said. "We watch film on them. We study teams. When we go out there, it’s a totally different ball game. We’re still pushing. It’s still early in the season. We just have to keep pushing, keep grinding, keep playing Ravens ball. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

Entering the season, the Ravens had to replace eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda who decided to retire. Rookie Tyre Phillips has started in Yanda's spot at right guard and has made strides after some initial struggles.

Baltimore set the single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards. This year, the Ravens are ranked fourth in the NFL averaging 160.8 yards per game on the ground.

The passing attack has been uneven and is averaging 180.8 yards per game, ranked 31st just ahead of the Jets.

"If you look at most NFL games, that’s what it boils down to. It’s always four, five, six, seven or eight plays," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s usually in that four-to-eight range that make a difference in the game.”

Despite the challenges, the Ravens have not lost confidence. The players feel they are on the verge of having a breakout game.

“We're close; we’re close. It’s just little things here and there that need to be tightened up," Andrews said. "Like I said, we’re close. It’s hard to tell you. Every team plays you different. With us, everyone kind of has a bull’s-eye on us, so teams are coming out and playing a bunch of different defenses, and it’s a unique task, just because you never know what they’re going to be playing in.

"Everyone thinks that they have the formula to stop us, so we see different things every week, and that’s only going to make us battle-hardened. To continue to play through that, and learn and grow as a unit, we’re going to be good.”