Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Offensive Lineman D.J. Fluker

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

Fluker, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons. The Ravens have a need at that position after Marshal Yanda decided to retire last month after 13 years. Fluker will compete with second-year player Ben Powers and two rookies — Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson — for the starting job.

Fluker, 29, was the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Alabama. He spent four years with the Chargers before being released before the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the New York Giants in 2017, appearing in nine games before being place on IR in November.

Here are several notes about Fluker:

A seven-year (2013-2019) NFL veteran, Fluker has played in 92 games (88 starts) for the Seahawks, Giants and Chargers

Originally selected by the San Diego Chargers in the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft

In 2019 while with Seattle, started all 14 regular season games and two postseason contests at RG…In his first season with the Seahawks in 2018, helped the team lead the NFL in rushing (160.0 ypg.

After signing with the Giants in 2017, played in nine games (six starts) at RG before being placed on Injured Reserve (toe)

Started all 16 games at RG in 2016 and helped the Chargers finish eighth in the NFL in passing yards (262.4 ypg) and ninth in scoring (25.6 ppg)

In 2015, started all 12 games in his first season at RG and blocked on a Chargers’ O-line that helped produce the league’s fourth-best passing offense (286.9 ypg)

Moved to RG in his third year (2015) and started 43 games the next four seasons with San Diego, NYG and Seattle

In his first two seasons with San Diego (2013-14), started 28 games in the regular season and two playoff games at RT

During his collegiate career at Alabama (2010-12), played in 37 games (36 starts) at RT, earning second-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC honors as a junior in 2012, in addition to SEC All-Freshman honors in 2010