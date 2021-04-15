Ravens Will Stay Virtual for Much of Offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and the rest of the NFL will be taking continued precautions with COVID-19

Most of the offseason programs are voluntary with the exception of mandatory June minicamps.

The Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are among teams skipping offseason workouts due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Ravens have not yet released a formal plan.

All meetings will be held virtually and no on-field work will be permitted. Players may work out in the weight room under the direction of the team's strength and conditioning coaches during Phase 1, which runs April 19-May 14

Virtual volunteer meetings will also be held in the second phase from during Phase 2 that runs May 17 to May 21. On-field drills are permitted according to the normal Phase 2 guidelines. Rookie minicamps, which are annually held during this phase, will take place as normal.

Under Phase 3, from May 24 through June 18, teams may conduct 10 days of OTAs with players on the field no more than two hours per day. Mandatory veteran minicamps can be held during this phase. Meetings during this phase can be virtual or in-person, with limits on the number of people allowed in various parts of a team facility.

The NFL is not requiring players or team staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations; however, the league plans to have vaccines available for players, staff members and their families during Phase 1 of the offseason programs.

The NFLPA is putting together a proposal to limit COVID-19 restrictions on players who have been vaccinated and teams with personnel who have reached a certain number of vaccinations. Players who have received the vaccine will receive less testing, will receive fewer contact tracing restrictions and will obtain more freedom around their team's facility, under league protocols.