Ravens Passing Game Will Get Boost With Onfield, Offseason Workouts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the nation continues to slowly recover from COVID-19, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is hopeful the NFL will also be able to get back to some normalcy this offseason.

Last year, teams were forced to interact with players in a virtual environment because of the ongoing challenges with the pandemic.

The NFL allowed teams to host training camps but all of the preseason games were canceled.

The league managed to finish the regular season on time despite several challenges with players testing positive for the virus,

With vaccines now available, the hope is there will be fewer cases as the year progresses.

That means the NFL could allow teams to host OTA, which is critical to success. Harbaugh contends that would also boost the Ravens passing game, which ranked 32nd in the league last season.

"I guess; I think it’s really easy for offensive linemen who have been in the league for 10 years or 12 years to say we don’t need OTAs [organized team activities], because they don’t do anything anyway, really," Harbaugh said. "Those guys don’t. They don’t need it. But the young guys, the young linemen, they need it. And the passing game, it needs it a lot. You need your quarterback and your wide receivers and your tight ends running routes – all the things that we talked about. It’s fine to go get together at some high school field somewhere, and they’ll do that, but to come in here, and to get the timing."

The Ravens already added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to boost the offense. The team will also provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another young playmaker or two in this year's draft.

The key will be getting these players together for workouts before the 2021 regular season officially kicks off.

"We’re talking about the highest level of a sport. In every other sport, they get together for like nine months, 10 months, because those guys, you have to," Harbaugh said. "And if we want to have a high level of play, then we need our guys … And they want to do it. Guys want to throw, and catch, and run the routes and everything. So, my answer to that is a resounding, yes. We definitely need the offseason program.”