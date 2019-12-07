Ravens Okay Sharing 'Nobody Cares, Work Harder' Motto with Lakers

The NFL is a copycat league.

Apparently, that imitation crosses over to other sports.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson often wears a shirt emblazoned with the slogan "Nobody Cares, Work Harder." It's a reminder for the young Ravens quarterback to keep moving toward his goals despite any adversity.

Photos and video of Jackson wearing that shirt have gone viral on social media.

Now, players for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA have also adopted the slogan because of its message. Los Angeles is 20-3 and in first place of the Western Conference.

The saying comes from a book written by former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink.

"We can’t claim it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "That comes from Jocko Willink and those guys over there, [the] ‘Extreme Ownership’ [book]. I would highly recommend that for anybody that wants to get a good read on leadership ideas. But the Lakers did it, huh?” Wow. That’s pretty cool! It’s a great message, don’t you think?"

Jackson was recently asked about wearing the motto on his t-shirt following a recent victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The entire Ravens' team has adapted the philosophy.

"That’s every day. Nobody cares about what you’re doing," Jackson said. "You’ve got to work harder. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to work hard at being the best. If they’re doubting you, work harder, it [doesn’t] matter. It’s their opinion. We’re just going to go.”

The Lakers now maintain a similar stance.

“That’s kind of the motto we talked about after our loss,” shooting guard Alex Caruso told the LA Times. “Nobody cares if we lose. If we lose, people get excited, people get up for that. We’ve gotten to that point after such a good start. For us, it’s not worrying about that. We gotta go out there and do our job regardless. Sick, not sick. It’s going to be harder on certain nights.”