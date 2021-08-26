Ravens OLB Justin Houston Embracing Mentor Role

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Justin Houston spends time after practice working with some of the younger linebackers.

He shows them different techniques and ways to shed blocks as they try to get to the quarterback.

It's just what great players do, according to Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

“You think about the great ones, and just like guys that we’ve all worked with, Ray [Lewis] and C.J. [Mosley] did the same thing at the MIKE [middle] linebacker position; Elvis [Dumervil] and ‘Sizz’ [Terrell Suggs] did the same thing here, with the rushers," Martindale said. "The corners – I can remember Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson – and those type of guys – [Brian] Dawkins at safety. The great ones know what they need, because all the great ones want to do is win a championship, so they want to help bring along these young guys that they know can help us, and I think that’s what you’re seeing.

"Justin Houston, he’s had a lot of great things in his career, and I know what he’s chasing, and you can see the importance to him. He’s a great leader, he sets the edge in the run game, he runs to the football like he’s a rookie. He’s doing everything that we ask him to do, and that’s just another thing that you guys see – of how he is as a teammate.”

Houston, who signed with the Ravens during training camp, has registered 444 career tackles (366 solo), 97.5 sacks, 117 tackles for loss, 17 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries over his career. Since he entered the league in 2011, Houston ranks third in both sacks and fumble recoveries among active NFL defenders.

Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is one of the players that has worked with Houston.

Oweh was left with a lasting impression.

“He’s Yoda, man," Oweh said. "He’s like Yoda. He just knows everything, and I try to ask him questions about different sets, how to approach that, how to attack that, and he’ll have the answer right away. I really appreciate that, because like I said, I’m new to the game, so I’m trying to pick up something different every single time. I try to work with him after practice – hands, just learning."

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is one of the more veteran players on the defense. Still, he has taken the time to gleam some knowledge from Houston.

“He’s been great. Just from Day One, he’s just been a guy that you can go to to ask any type of questions, to work on any type of moves," Bowser said. "Just what he’s had to go through in the past as far as pass rushing and just even after practice, giving us small little things. You see him out there walking back to the facility with the young guys; he’s out here doing it for us – that just shows you the leader that he is.

"That shows you the type of player that we have that’s going to help this team [and help] this outside linebacker group be the best outside linebacker group that we can be. Just having a guy like him around has been fantastic. Anytime I can be around a vet, especially a great player like him … His track record shows; [he has] close to 100 sacks. So, just having a guy like him around, I’m very honored and privileged to just be around a player like him.”