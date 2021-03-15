The Ravens Top-Performing Outside Linebackers Still on the Roster

Baltimore still needs to find depth on the edge.

The Ravens have four outside linebackers poised to test the free-agent market.

However, the team's top two performing players at that position remain on the current roster.

Pernell McPhee, who reportedly agreed to a new deal, was the top-ranked outside linebacker with a 72.4 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, McPhee finished 26th among 109 outside linebackers.

Jayon Ferguson, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (85th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, was ranked second with a 68.6 rating. Ferguson was also ranked 40th among the 109 OLBs.

However, the three players behind could have a new home for the upcoming season.

Tyus Bowser, who was tied for second on the team with three interceptions, was third with a 68.3 rating.

Jihad Ward was fourth with a 65.6 rating.

Matt Judon, who played the past season under the franchise tag, was ranked fifth at 66.

Even with McPhee and Ferguson back on the roster, the Ravens will look to add another playmaker via free agency or in the NFL draft.

The Ravens could fill the void by adding a playmaker like Shaquil Barrett, who has a market value of $20 million per season. Or, they could pursue last costly option, such as Haason Reddick, who had 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2020.

Baltimore could opt to use the 27th overall pick on an edge rusher in this year's draft. There are several talented players available, including Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).