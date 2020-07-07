RavenCountry
Ravens have top-5 offensive line even with loss of Yanda

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens' stout offensive line paved the way for the team's record-setting rushing attack last season.

Even with the recent retirement of right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, the Ravens have a talented group of players back in the lineup to protect NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. 

Overall, Baltimore's offensive line ranks fifth in the NFL entering the 2020 season behind the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and the Green Bay Packers, according to Pro Football Focus. 

"This should be one of the best offensive lines in the league once again, aided in part by Lamar Jackson’s ability to open up the offense, but they’ll miss Yanda’s all-around game up front," wrote PFF's Steve Palazzolo. 

Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) in 2019. The Ravens also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing yards (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Both tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. made the Pro Bowl and will continue to play a pivotal role. 

Matt Skura started 11 games at center before going down with a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

Skura, who re-signed as a restricted free agent tender in April, also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting. He already passed his conditioning test and should be ready for the regular season.

This means Bradley Bozeman, one of the team's most durable and versatile players, can stay at left guard where he played every snap last season.

Baltimore will have some competition to replace Yanda at right guard. The team signed D.J. Fluker to a one year deal in May. Fluker, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons. Fluker will compete with second-year player Ben Powers and two rookies — Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson — for the starting job.

"The best five guys will play," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about the offensive line. "We have some young guys that we just drafted, some free agents, and we have veterans that we believe in. So, how all that unfolds, it’s going to be really interesting. But the opportunity is there, and somebody has to grab the brass ring, so to speak, and go for it. 

"Not just one, but multiple guys, because you can never have enough, really, in that interior offensive line, where things happen so quick, and continuity does matter, because guys are working together with all that quickness down on the inside. It’s going to be a competition, a process, a day-to-day process, and I like where we are at. Once we get out there, we’ll kind of see where it goes.”

