Boosting Offensive Line Key Priority for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.

Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp.

"Our offensive line is very important. It’s a very critical element of our team and our offense. It always has been. I think even more so now than ever – the way we’re built. We need to be great up front," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Taking Marshal out of that equation is not just a one-guy deal. He’s a force multiplier. He exponentially makes the offensive line better, because he makes all the players around him so much better, including the quarterback and the rest of the offensive line.

"So, we’re going to have to really do a great job there. That’s one of the biggest challenges. It’s probably job [number] one or two. We’ve got to make sure that we do a great job of making sure the interior offensive line is all set. How you do it, you do it the old way."

Baltimore has the 28th overall selection in the draft.

Some of the top offensive-line prospects — Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama), Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mehki Becton (Louisville), Andrew Jones (Georgia) and Josh Jones (Houston) — will likely be gone by the time the Ravens make that first-round selection. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged its a risky proposition to trade away draft picks and he might be reluctant to part with any of the team's nine selections.

So, the Ravens could still add a linebacker in the first round, especially if Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma) and Patrick Queen (LSU) are available at No. 28. Baltimore can find value with the offensive line the later rounds and could target Netane Muti (Fresno State) or Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette).

The priority is protecting the Ravens' greatest asset— quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

"We’ve got to look at all the players, try to find the best fits," Harbaugh said. "I don’t think we necessarily have to concern ourselves with what the rest of the league is looking for in the offensive line, or any other position really, but just what we’re looking for and the type of player we want.

"Somebody like Marshal would be great. We’ll see what we can do to try to get as close as we can – and the other part of it is that the rest of the guys have to step up. I mean, every player on offense has to be better without Marshal, especially every player on the offensive line coming back has to be that much better just to be the same. So, it’s really going to be on all our shoulders to make that happen. Not just be the same, we’ve got to try to improve. We’ve got a lot of work to do with that.”