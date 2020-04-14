RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Boosting Offensive Line Key Priority for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

Todd Karpovich

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.

Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp.

"Our offensive line is very important. It’s a very critical element of our team and our offense. It always has been. I think even more so now than ever – the way we’re built. We need to be great up front," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Taking Marshal out of that equation is not just a one-guy deal. He’s a force multiplier. He exponentially makes the offensive line better, because he makes all the players around him so much better, including the quarterback and the rest of the offensive line. 

"So, we’re going to have to really do a great job there. That’s one of the biggest challenges. It’s probably job [number] one or two. We’ve got to make sure that we do a great job of making sure the interior offensive line is all set. How you do it, you do it the old way."

Baltimore has the 28th overall selection in the draft. 

Some of the top offensive-line prospects — Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama), Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mehki Becton (Louisville), Andrew Jones (Georgia) and Josh Jones (Houston) — will likely be gone by the time the Ravens make that first-round selection. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged its a risky proposition to trade away draft picks and he might be reluctant to part with any of the team's nine selections.

So, the Ravens could still add a linebacker in the first round, especially if Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma) and Patrick Queen (LSU) are available at No. 28. Baltimore can find value with the offensive line the later rounds and could target Netane Muti (Fresno State) or Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette).

The priority is protecting the Ravens' greatest asset— quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. 

 "We’ve got to look at all the players, try to find the best fits," Harbaugh said. "I don’t think we necessarily have to concern ourselves with what the rest of the league is looking for in the offensive line, or any other position really, but just what we’re looking for and the type of player we want. 

"Somebody like Marshal would be great. We’ll see what we can do to try to get as close as we can – and the other part of it is that the rest of the guys have to step up. I mean, every player on offense has to be better without Marshal, especially every player on the offensive line coming back has to be that much better just to be the same. So, it’s really going to be on all our shoulders to make that happen. Not just be the same, we’ve got to try to improve. We’ve got a lot of work to do with that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Would Love to Add 'Three-Down Linebacker,' But Have Flexibility

Two players being linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams.If the Ravens opt not to trade up and Queen and Murray are off the board, Baltimore could also opt for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Lamar Jackson Wears Priorities on His Chest with New Tattoo

Lamar Jackson recently got a new tattoo on his chest that showcases his three main priorities — "Faith, Family and Football." The Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio displayed the new art on Instagram. Jackson has always been transparent with his priorities. Despite recently accolades that included NFL MVP honors, Jackson's main focus is winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens. He's never backed down from that proclamation despite an early exit in the playoffs over the past two years.

Todd Karpovich

by

Brooksandjohnnyu

Ravens Not Taking Last Season's Success for Granted in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and won the AFC North crown for a second straight year. Baltimore also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time. While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1). That success hasn't changed the Ravens approach to the NFL draft.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Draft Fantasy Player Evaluation: Tee Higgins to Ravens

What are the fantasy implications if the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins? Sports Illustrated fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jamie Eisner discuss where Higgins might stack up in fantasy drafts and how his presence affects other Ravens playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Top All-Time Draft Picks: Rounds One Through Seven

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the best franchises in the NFL when it comes to the draft.Baltimore has made some stellar picks that includes three players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Staying the Course, Not Worried About Uncertainties Surrounding Season

The Baltimore Ravens have the message "W.I.N." emblazoned on a board in the team's headquarters. That stands for "What's Important Now? That's been the mantra of the front office, coaches and players as they deal with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19. While offseason workouts are in jeopardy, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned. As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is just focused on the all of the areas he control.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Ufomba Kamalu After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was released by the Baltimore Ravens hours after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to Baltimore County police. Kamalu was acquired from the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 25. He was waived in mid-November before being added to Baltimore's practice squad. He never appeared in a game for the Ravens. Kamalu played two games for New England in 2018. He also appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore? After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook."Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Center Matt Skura Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender

Ravens center Matt Skura signed a restricted free agent tender with the team and will be back for the 2020 season. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore before suffering a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich