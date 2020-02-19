RavenCountry
Ravens Will Closely Monitor O-Line Dynamic

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens offensive line was among the best in the NFL last season, paving the way for a record-setting running attack.

While Baltimore would like to keep that unit mostly intact, there is some uncertainty that might affect the offseason because of a pending retirement, suspension and an injury.

Right guard Marshal Yanda is still playing at a high level after 13 years in Baltimore. He made the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the past nine seasons, but is considering retirement, which would leave a huge void on the offensive line.

Yanda, 35, is not only a dominant player, he plays a huge leadership role in the locker room. Ravens coach John Harbaugh is hopeful Yanda will play out the final year of his contract.

"When you’re a Hall of Fame-type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end, because that’s when everybody is watching," Harbaugh said. "So, I’m all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses, and I did tell him that. I let him know that, and we had a good hug and stuff. But he’ll do what’s right for his family, and whatever he does, we’ll respect it. I just couldn’t say enough good things, great things, about Marshal Yanda and his family.” 

Adding to the uncertainty, the versatile James Hurst was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game.

There is some speculation that Hurst could become a salary-cap casualty this offseason because the team could save $2.75 million by releasing him. However, his versatility makes him a valuable part of the roster.

Hurst, who signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in May 2014, has started 19 games at left guard, 16 at left tackle, seven at right tackle and two as a tight end in “jumbo formations" over his career. He re-signed with the Ravens as a restricted free agent on April 19, 2017.

Finally, center Matt Skura was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25. He might not be ready for this year's training camp. 

Skura, signed as a rookie free agent in 2016, was having his finest season before the injury and was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Patrick Mekari, undrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura and was mostly solid for the rest of the year as the starter. While the Ravens are comfortable with Mekari, they might want to add depth at center while Skura is on the mend.  Bradley Bozeman is also capable of playing center, but he has thrived at left guard. 

Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

Todd Karpovich

Five Ravens Rank Among Best in NFL

The Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the regular season and several ranked among the best in the NFL. Baltimore had five players — quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, tight end Mark Andrew, left tackle Ronnie Stanley — in Top 101 players of the 2019 season ranked by Pro Football Focus. San Francisco tight end George Kittle was ranked No. 1, followed by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia guard Brandon Brooks.

Todd Karpovich

Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: A.J. Green

The Ravens want to add a wide receiver to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another explosive target.The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will look to fill this void via free agency or the NFL Draft. One popular name being linked to the Ravens is Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who is an unrestricted free agent. There is a familiarity between the two sides because Green had some of his best games against Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hunkered Down with Offseason Strategy

Owner Steve Bisciotti previously held a "State of the Ravens" press conference where he took questions from the media shortly after the season ended.He was always transparent about the direction of the team and his thoughts on the NFL as a whole. Bisciotti was joined by coach John Harbaugh, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and team president Dick Cass, Bisciotti did not host that briefing last season, and it's uncertain whether he will take questions at the team's practice facility this year.

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Ranked Among Upper Echelon of Defensive Backs

Marlon Humphrey has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. Since 2017, Humphrey ranks sixth among all players with 40 passes defended, according to NFL Stats. Humphrey had perhaps his best season in 2019. He earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 65 tackles, three interceptions (-14 yards), a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping the Ravens' defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

Make or Break Season for Several Ravens

Several Ravens players will need to make an impact this upcoming season because they will be in the final year of their contract. Their performance could earn them a contract extension in Baltimore if they play well or looking for a new home if they falter.

Todd Karpovich

Formula Has Ravens Getting a Pair of Compensatory Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens will add another pair of fourth-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft by virtue of compensatory picks, according to the latest formula by Over the Cap. Baltimore gets the extra picks because of the loss of linebacker C.J, Mosley and receiver John Brown via free agency in last year's offseason. Under the compensatory system, teams are allotted extra draft picks if they lose more high-priced free agents than they sign the previous year.

Todd Karpovich

Big Decision with Judon Looming

There is more hype building around Matthew Judson as the calendar edges closer to the the 2020 league year and free agency period begins. At this point, the Ravens might need to place the franchise tag on Judon to buy themselves more time to negotiate a new deal. That designation will cost them about $16 million. Judon put himself in position for a big payday after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Create More Financial Flexibility

The Baltimore Ravens have $31.4 million in salary-cap space with the recent release of safety Tony Jefferson, according to the latest figures by Over The Cap. While that still ranks 20th among all 32 NFL teams, the increased cap space provides Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will more financial flexibility to land a key free agent. The Ravens need to add a pass rusher, wide receiver and offensive line support.

Todd Karpovich

