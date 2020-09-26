SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens O-Line Needs Bounce Back Game Against Chiefs

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens allowed four sacks and five quarterback hits against the Texans in Week 2.

The offensive line will need to play much better heading into the Week 3 showdown with the Chiefs.  Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been more accurate with this passes over the opening two weeks of the season, but he'll need more time to throw against Kansas City, which will bring the pressure. 

"Obviously, with it being my job to protect him, I’ve got to make sure that I keep people off of him – sacks, hits, hurries, pressures, touches, and making sure he’s as comfortable as possible," right tackle Orlando Brown said. "As an offensive line, I definitely take a little bit [and] put more on myself by saying that I need to play better to make sure that we play better as a collective group.”

Last week, Houston defensive end J.J. Watt caused the biggest problems, finishing with two sacks and three quarterback hits. He attacked the right side of the line with rookie Tyre Phillips at guard and Orlando Brown Jr. at tackle.

The Texans also tested center Matt Skura, who is back in the lineup after offseason knee surgery. Harbaugh was satisfied with how Jackson handled the pressure and was able to make several key plays to extend drives.

"We did a pretty good job, really," Harbaugh said about the performance. "As I watched the tape, I felt better about it after watching the tape than I did during the game. We did a better job, probably, than I thought. So, [it’s] not great about four sacks, but that is a good pass rush team. 

The Ravens' offensive line will face another tough test this week with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who leads the team with 1.5 sacks, and safety Tyrann Mathieu.  

"Upfront, we had J.J. Watt last week, and that’s the NFL for you, now you get Chris Jones," Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "This guy is playing better than any defensive lineman we’ll see from any other team. He has all the tools and his wares are on display every week, so we have our work cut out for us. 

"The back end is led by [Tyrann] Mathieu, who is very active in all phases of their defense. He’s a very instinctive player, [a] playmaker-type and really is a catalyst for them. Linebackers are very active, experienced in their system and they’re very well-coached. They do a lot of things on defense." 

