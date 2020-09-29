Ravens Offensive Line Struggles Again

BALTIMORE — The Ravens acknowledge they need to do a better job protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The reigning MVP has been under consistent pressure for most of the season.

In a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, Jackson was sacked four times and endured five quarterback hits.

The Ravens' right side of the offensive line with rookie guard Tyre Phillips and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. appears to be the most vulnerable.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones aggressively attacked Phillips and Brown and finished with two sacks, two quarterback hits and two fumbles.

Jackson had one of his worst games as a starter, completing 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards (73.1 rating). Late in the first half, he was averaging 1.5 yards per pass.

"They beat us. They outexecuted us. They out-game-planned us," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They just beat us. So, that’s the story tonight. Big picture stuff [and] all that, I don’t know. They’re better, obviously. They’re a better football team at this point in time. So, you win, or you learn, and we have a lot to learn from this game right here.”

On the season, Jackson has been sacked 10 times, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The offensive line is simply going to have to do a better job protecting him in order to keep him healthy.

Nick Boyle, who is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, has also dealt with some struggles over the first three weeks of the season, especially with penalties.

"I think we just need to play clean," Boyle said. "It's a player's game, and I think we need to do better out there, and I think we will do that. I don't think anyone on the team is discouraged, or this game isn't going to affect our future, which is most important. I have no doubt we're going to come back to work tomorrow, go to practice and move on."