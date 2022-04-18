Skip to main content

Ravens Open First Phase of Offseason Workouts

Teams convenes for strength training.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser enthusiastically walked into the Ravens practice facility for the off-season program. 

Bowser is recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in the last game of the season. However. he is expected to be back by late July or early August. 

He inked a four-year, $22 million extension in March 2021. 

"I’m excited that we also got Tyus Bowser under a long-term contract last year and that he’ll be back, in my opinion, full-strength, ready to go at the start of training camp," GM Eric DeCosta said.

The first phase entails strength and conditioning, physical rehabs, and meetings. 

The players can be back on the field in May. 

Here is the offseason schedule:

— First Day: April 18

— OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

— Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

The NFL guidelines for the camps are as follows:

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.

Each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walkthrough pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. 

