Vegas, Baby: Ravens Open 2021 Season Against Raiders on Monday Night Football

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens open the 2021 regular season on the road Monday night, Sept. 13, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore has not opened the season on Monday Night Football since 2012, when it beat the Bengals, 44-13. That set the tone for the Ravens eventual second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson plays some of his best football in prime-time games, going 6-2 with 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He's also averaged 82.5 yards rushing in those games.

Other Week 1 Games.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thursday Night Football), 8:20 pm

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 pm

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 pm

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm

Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 pm

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 pm

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football), 8:20 pm

This season, Baltimore plays a half-dozen teams that made the playoffs in 2020:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Brown

Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

The Ravens other games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers. None of those teams made the postseason.

Last year, Baltimore finished 11-5 and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the wild-card round of the AC players. The Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 17-3 in the divisional round.

Baltimore Ravens Schedule

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins.