Ravens outwork, outclass Browns in regular-season opener

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Late in the second quarter, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson orchestrated a 10-play, 99-yard drive that ended with a short touchdown run by rookie J.K. Dobbins.

It was emblematic of Jackson's performance for much of the afternoon. He methodically picked apart Cleveland’s secondary, leading Baltimore to a 38-6 victory in the regular-season opener at an empty M&T Bank Stadium.

"He just played a top-level game in every single way and I think he probably was the difference in the game," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Jackson’s 99-yard scoring drive was the longest in Ravens’ history at home.

Baltimore put together an effective workmanlike performance that simply demoralized the Cleveland. Jackson managed a couple of long passes to Hollywood Brown, who finished with five receptions for 101 yards.

Otherwise, Jackson did not use any spin-moves to break off a few huge runs, but his passes were crisp and accurate. He initially challenged the Cleveland defenders when scrambling out of pocket before he began making the more prudent decision to get out of bounds.

He threw high to tight end Mark Andrews, who made a pair of leaping grabs in the end zone. Wide receiver Willie Snead caught a deft pass over his shoulder for another score.

In short, it was a winning performance where Jackson showed his maturity as a third-year quarterback

It was also an uplifting performance after such a tumultuous offseason.

Dobbins showed he can help carry the load this season, finishing with two touchdowns. Fellow rookie Devin Duvernay flashed on kick-off returns and caught a 12-yard pass.

The Ravens overhauled front seven initially had some struggles containing the Browns running backs when they bounced outside. However, this unit played much better in the second half.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb managed 60 yards on 10 carries. His backup Kareem Hunt had 72 yards on 13 carries.

"We gave up more rushing yards than we wanted to," Harbaugh said. "I know our guys aren't going to be happy about that. We kept their big receivers under control."

The Ravens also kept quarterback Baker Mayfield on his heels for much of the game. Mayfield completed 21 of 39 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and interception (65 rating). He was also sacked two times.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell quickly made an impact, knocking down two passes on Cleveland’s opening drive. The second deflection was caught out of the air by cornerback Marlon Humphrey that gave the Ravens the ball on the Browns' 49-yard line.

Baltimore also received an encouraging performance from rookie first-round pick Patrick Queen who started at middle linebacker and played effectively, registering his first career sack in the second quarter. 

Queen also forced a fumble late in the third quarter that set up Dobbins' second touchdown run. Queen finished with a team-high eight tackles. 

The Ravens had the look of a Super-Bowl caliber team and they'll to keep the momentum going week 2 in Houston. 

