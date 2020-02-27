Some Ravens Players Opposed to Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement

Some of the NFL players are not thrilled with the proposed collective bargaining agreement proposed by ownership.

The owner's proposal includes a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021, an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 and an increased revenue share for the players, rising from 47 to 48 percent, and to 48.5 percent after the schedule goes to 17 games.

This proposal also includes increased minimum salaries, expanded benefits packages for current and former players, more practice restrictions, roster expansion and a eased marijuana policy.

Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, want a bigger share of the revenue. Those players want a plan that is beneficial in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

"Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players — past, present, and future — both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL's second century is even better and more exciting for the fans," NFL officials said in a statement."The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.

"Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms. Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time."

NFL Players Association agreed to move forward with the proposal for a new agreement and now more than 2,000 players will eventually hold a full vote of the on the proposal. There is no set timeline when that vote will take place.

Griffin is gaining the support of some of his teammates.

If the players reject the plan, there is a possibility everything gets scrapped and the two sides would have to unveil a new strategy. Several NFL agents are having difficulty handicapping the vote because it involves about 2,000 players.

"It might be a breeze or it might be thrown out," said one NFL insider close to the situation.

The deal would certainly help the players not making a lot of money and the potential extra $90,000 to $100,000 would make a huge difference.