RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Ravens end with two players opting out for COVID-19 as deadline passes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens finished with two players — offensive tackle Andre Smith and returner De’Anthony Thomas — that decided to opt-out of the 2020 season over concerns with the COVID-pandemic.

The league and NFLPA set a 4 p.m. ET deadline on Aug.6 for players to give their teams written notice if they are opting out.

Ravens' undrafted rookie safety Nigel Warrior was among six players initially placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. Players on the list might have either tested positive or were exposed to the virus, but teams are not allowed to disclose that information. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was confident the team was fully equipped to work around the challenge. He also respects the players' decision not to play. 

"It’s probably something that you just can’t really spend too much time thinking about. We’ve had a couple of guys opt-out," Harbaugh said. "They were surprises, but in a sense that I wasn’t thinking that they would opt-out. But then again, when you look at the individual situation, you can go, ‘Oh, ok. I understand.’ Especially when you talk to the guys and they explain to you their thinking – that, more than anything, is where you get a good sense of where they’re at. I think it’s just one of those things you deal with. It’d be no different than an injury. 

"Really, that’s the thing I think you compare it to, is just an injury. You can’t expect that stuff. You don’t really plan on it, but when it happens, you’ve got to respond to it.”

Thomas was signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster in Week 10 and he returned 13 punts for 93 yards (7.2 avg.) and posted 10 kickoff returns for 166 yards (16.6 avg.) in eight games. He re-signed with the team in March.

Thomas was expected to battle James Proche, a sixth-round pick from SMU, for the top job at returner. Last season, Proche led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards and the Ravens are confident he can make an impact as a rookie.

Smith originally signed with the Ravens a week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Titans after Parker Ehinger was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Smith, however, was not active for the game against Tennessee. He then signed another one-year deal in February. 

The Ravens brought Ehinger back to the team in place of Smith. The market for free agents could be thin for an offensive lineman. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens have NFL's top roster, prognosticators say

The Ravens edged the Kansas City Chiefs for the league's top roster, according to the betting markets analyzed by Pro Football Focus.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Brown says extra weight won't affect his speed

Hollywood Brown focused on adding bulk to his 5-foot-9 frame this offseason and gained 23 pounds since the end of the season, but it won't affect his speed.

Todd Karpovich

Willie Snead: Lamar Jackson focused on outside throws

Ravens receiver Willie Snead has watched Lamar Jackson evolve as a quarterback over the past two seasons. Snead expects more strides from Jackson this season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens reportedly waive UDFA Breeland, hope he clears waivers

The Ravens are hopeful that Jacob Breeland clears waivers and can spend the 2020 season rehabbing at their practice facility.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Browns supports bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown supports bringing his cousin Antonio Brown to the Ravens, echoing comments by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen ready to continue the strong tradition at MLB for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong tradition at middle linebacker, and rookie Patrick Queen, a first-round pick from LSU, is poised to carry that torch.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson fully prepared to keep running for the Ravens

Lamar Jackson just wants to win games and end two years of playoff frustration. He is prepared to run or throw to accomplish that goal for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens strength coach: Hollywood Brown 'got after it' this offseason

Of all the Ravens players, Marquise Brown had the biggest transformation this offseason, adding a considerable amount of muscle to his 5-foot-9 frame.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram proud to take J.K. Dobbins under his wing for Ravens

Mark Ingram has embraced the role of big brother to rookie J.K. Dobbins even though the Ravens rookie will be fighting for carries among the running backs.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Notebook: Skura to start on PUP, teams adds tight end, per report

The Ravens entered the next phase of their training camp without center Matt Skura, who is on the PUP list. The team also reportedly added a veteran tight end.

Todd Karpovich