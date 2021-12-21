Ravens Cautiously Optimistic Lamar Jackson Will Be Ready for Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are "hopeful" quarterback Lamar Jackson could be back in the lineup for the critical AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter against the Steelers and missed the following game against the Browns.

Backup Tyler Huntley played effectively in place of Jackson, but the Ravens lost both of those games.

"As far as Lamar, we’ll see how the ankle responds and continues to respond. It is getting better," Jackson said. "We're just going to have to see where we’re at with all factors. That’s how you do it. You have to take everything into account and see where you feel best about going forward – practice time, health-wise, and all those things. That’s really all you can do, just go with what you feel like is best and how the guys are doing.”

Baltimore has lost three straight games and fell to 8-6 on the season. The Ravens are tied with the Bengals for first place in the AFC North and this week's game could decide which team goes to the playoffs.

Harbaugh also updated several other injury key injuries with defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh/hamstring), fullback Pat Ricard (back/knee), cornerback Tavon Young (concussion), tackle/guard Tyre Phillips (knee), and wide receiver returner Devin Duvernay (ankle).

The Ravens have 17 players on IR.

"Calais, we’ll see how the hamstring responds," Harbaugh said. "Pat Ricard, the same thing with the knee, we’ll see where he’s at. Tavon Young will be in the concussion protocol. Tyre [Phillips], I’d say later in the week we’ll have a better feel on that one, we’ll know a little bit more. Devin Duvernay has an ankle, that’s kind of day-to-day right now."