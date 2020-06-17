SI Report: Ravens biggest weakness at wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens biggest weakness heading into the 2020 season is at wide receiver, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

The Ravens do have several young players that have the potential to boost the aerial attack behind quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

"This is an offense that did not need a miles-deep receiving unit, so I’m being careful with the characterization here." Orr wrote. "Hollywood Brown is an established, legitimate, top-tier playmaker and Baltimore had one of the deepest tight end stables in recent league history. They were able to manipulate traditional 11-personnel looks to fit their league-best run scheme.

"However, the offense’s biggest strength is its diversity, and bolstering the unit would only make the Ravens harder to defend."

When Eric DeCosta took over as the Ravens' full-time general manager prior to the 2019 season, he conceded the franchise needed to do a better job drafting wide receivers.

Fortunes began to change last year when the Ravens selected Brown with the 25th overall pick. Brown was a dynamic playmaker despite being hampered by a foot injury. He had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. Brown was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Now that Brown had a full offseason to fully recover from the foot injury, he should be full-go for training camp if the players are allowed to report.

The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. Baltimore also has the sure-handed Willie Snead on the roster and he's also adept at blocking. The Ravens expect second-year player Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards with two touchdowns) to also have a bigger impact.