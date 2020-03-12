Could There Be A Kelechi Osemele Reunion in Baltimore?

The Ravens will need to find a way to replace offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, who decided to retire after 13 seasons.

While it might be nearly impossible to fill the void left by the eight-time Pro Bowler, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will explore various avenues either in free agency or the draft.

One intriguing could be former Ravens guard Kelechi Osemele, as was the team's second-round pick in 2012 NFL Draft. Osemele was a solid player for Baltimore and put himself in position for a huge payday with the Raiders as a free agent in 2016.

Osemele signed a five-year, $60 million deal with Oakland and rewarded the team with a pair of Pro-Bowl appearances. He was traded to the Jets last season for a fifth round pick, but he appeared in three games after suffering a shoulder injury.

However, a dispute erupted over Osemele's decision to undergo surgery without full consultation from the team. The Jets responded by releasing Osemele on Oct. 26.

Osemele could perhaps resurrect his career in Baltimore.

However, the Ravens know they will not be able to fully replace Yanda regardless of whom they add to the roster.

“Oh man, that's a tough one. I mean, I think we're open for suggestions if you all have any suggestions," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta responded to a question about filling the void at right guard. "But you can't replace a guy like Marshal. As great a player as he his, he's a better person and a leader by example day-to day, and the other guys see that. They feed off of that. It becomes contagious. You can't replace that overnight. You hope you hit on some guys at some point who could become that guy, but that's like a once-every-10-years type of guy.”

DeCosta also could find a potential replacement in the 2020 NFL Draft where the Ravens have nine selections. Baltimore needs talent on the offensive line to protect its greatest asset — quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.