Ravens Draft Success Could Extend Beyond Weekend

The Ravens will surely add some key talent to their roster with nine selections in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Baltimore, however, could also add some playmakers after the weekend.

The Ravens are one of the most successful franchises in the NFL with undrafted rookies, who have been represented on the their final roster for 16 consecutive seasons.

Some of the players include kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott, running back Gus Edwards and center Matt Skura.

This year could be especially vital for finding those types of players because of the way the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the offseason and cancelled Pro Days, team visits and on-site physicals.

"Historically, we've done a good job with the guys that aren't invited to the Combine and non-all-star guys," Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. "Our scouts do a great job of getting the information from their sources at the schools – the trainers, the strength coaches.

"So, we have a lot of estimated 40 [-yard dash] times. Our analytics crew can help us with that as well. They do a great job of getting information, so I think we can get the information necessary."

Baltimore is relying heavily on its scouts to uncover some of these hidden gems. The Ravens have a reputation for providing undrafted players with a sincere opportunity to make the roster, so that should help attract some of the overlooked talent.

"Our scouts do a great job of getting the information from their sources at the schools – the trainers, the strength coaches," Hortiz said "So, we have a lot of estimated 40 [-yard dash] times. Our analytics crew can help us with that as well. They do a great job of getting information, so I think we can get the information necessary.

"[Head certified athletic trainer] Ron [Medlin] is able to assess it, our trainer, in terms of medically. We still scout those guys. Our coaches have looked at guys who didn't go to the Combine, and we've done a lot of work on those as well.”