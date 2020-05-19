Baltimore Ravens Provide Equipment to Young, Local Athletes

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel and equipment to 1,500 local youth athletes who represent outstanding programs and make a positive impact in their respective communities.

The selected programs serve diverse populations in five counties – Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Prince George’s, Wicomico – and in Baltimore City.

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to 81 total youth football teams from nine nonprofit programs throughout the state of Maryland. In continuing their commitment to enhancing the quality of area youth football.

Now in its 10th year, the grant serves as a pipeline between the Ravens and youth football programs to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community. Each recipient will utilize their grant to purchase packages that include Under Armour jerseys, field equipment and emergency response accessories.

Additionally, alongside the NFL Foundation and USA Football, the Ravens awarded equipment grants to 30 other Baltimore-area youth and school-based programs. Each equipment grant is valued at $1,000 and provides resources such as tackle football equipment from Riddell, flag football equipment, uniforms, field and practice equipment, wearable technology from Catapult and other equipment and resources.

Through Ravens RISE, the Ravens football outreach program, the team annually serves both youth and high school football programs by contributing cleats, donating weight-training equipment, hosting clinics for youth football coaches, honoring area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program and recognizing outstanding high school football matchups through the Ravens High School Football Showdown.

In addition, the Ravens have invited area football teams to attend training camp and home games throughout the season. The team also hosts various tournaments and clinics, presented by Under Armour. Most recently, these have included the Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament and the Play Like A Raven Football Clinics.

— Baltimore Ravens