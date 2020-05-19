RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Baltimore Ravens Provide Equipment to Young, Local Athletes

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel and equipment to 1,500 local youth athletes who represent outstanding programs and make a positive impact in their respective communities. 

The selected programs serve diverse populations in five counties – Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Prince George’s, Wicomico – and in Baltimore City.

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to 81 total youth football teams from nine nonprofit programs throughout the state of Maryland. In continuing their commitment to enhancing the quality of area youth football.  

Now in its 10th year, the grant serves as a pipeline between the Ravens and youth football programs to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community. Each recipient will utilize their grant to purchase packages that include Under Armour jerseys, field equipment and emergency response accessories.

Additionally, alongside the NFL Foundation and USA Football, the Ravens awarded equipment grants to 30 other Baltimore-area youth and school-based programs. Each equipment grant is valued at $1,000 and provides resources such as tackle football equipment from Riddell, flag football equipment, uniforms, field and practice equipment, wearable technology from Catapult and other equipment and resources.

Through Ravens RISE, the Ravens football outreach program, the team annually serves both youth and high school football programs by contributing cleats, donating weight-training equipment, hosting clinics for youth football coaches, honoring area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program and recognizing outstanding high school football matchups through the Ravens High School Football Showdown. 

In addition, the Ravens have invited area football teams to attend training camp and home games throughout the season. The team also hosts various tournaments and clinics, presented by Under Armour. Most recently, these have included the Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament and the Play Like A Raven Football Clinics.

— Baltimore Ravens

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore Ravens Not Reopening, But Bullish on Training Camp

While the Baltimore Ravens won't be among the NFL teams reopening their facilities this week, the team is optimistic about proceeding with training camp.

Todd Karpovich

UDFA Tight Ends Could Fill Void for Baltimore Ravens

Both Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf could have a fierce battle for the third tight end with Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

There's a Texas A&M Reunion on Baltimore Ravens Defense

Otaro Alaka, Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike are former Texas A&M players looking to make an effective impact for the Baltimore Ravens defense.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Quarterbacks

The Ravens, Browns and Bengals have starting quarterbacks that won the Heisman Trophy and the Steelers have another future Hall-of-Famer, which should create some intriguing battles.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram Gets Taken Down ... By a K9

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has endured some hard hits over his career. Few tackles were as aggressive as a takedown by K9 that surfaced on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens to Have Heated Battle for Lamar Jackson's Main Backup

Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will be fighting to become the main backup for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Follows Father's Footsteps with No. 27

J.K. Dobbins is wearing a new number for the Baltimore Ravens and he wouldn't have it any other way. "My dad passed when I was 15. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father," Dobbins said on Instagram Live.

Todd Karpovich

Kyle Juszczyk Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Time with Ravens

In four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Juszczyk caught 97 passes for 769 yards with five touchdowns. He was a lethal blocker for the running game.

Todd Karpovich

Draft or Pass: Baltimore Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram finished as the RB9 in total points and RB11 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season despite catching only 26 passes.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown Shows Skills, More Muscle

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame judging by photos and video he posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich